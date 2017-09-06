  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

And the Segue of the Week Award Goes to…

Other nominees?

Matt Reed
September 6, 2017
Once in a while, you hear a phrase so utterly wonderful in a meeting that it just seems wrong to take a chance on people forgetting it.

This week, at an awards ceremony, the presenter introduced the next winner with

“Speaking of infectious diseases…”

It’s still early, but I’m calling it.  That wins the Segue of the Week award.

Wise and worldly readers, what’s the best segue you’ve heard recently?
 

Matt Reed

