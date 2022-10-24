  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

Changing Minds

When was the last time something you read or heard changed your mind about something important?

By

Matt Reed
October 24, 2022

 

I have an unusual request of my wise and worldly readers.

 

What was the last thing you read or heard that changed your mind about something important?  Relatedly, how long ago was it?

 

Anonymity is fine.  I’m asking only for my own improvement as a writer; there’s nothing scientific about this.  I wouldn’t even call it a survey, really; it’s more of an open call.

 

Per usual, I can be reached at deandad (at) gmail (dot) com, or on Twitter at at-sign deandad.

 

If you’re willing to let me share some of it in a subsequent post, please let me know.

 

Thanks!


 

Share Article

Read more by

Matt Reed

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

President Biden, an older white man with white hair, stands in front of a group of students, some of whom are people of color.
Debt Relief Blocked, for Now
A composite image of a laptop, a blue piggy bank wearing a graduation cap, and a person using a calculator.
Report: Small Rise in Tuition Rates
Top of the infographic, headlined "Travel to and from internships: three commute questions to consider."
Hurdles to Navigate
for In-Person Internship Commutes

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Southern Baptist Seminary Votes Only Men Can Be Pastors

Biden on University Presidencies

Most Americans Want Race Out of Admissions Decisions

Ex-UCLA Gynecologist Convicted of Sexual Abuse

Appeals Court Backs Saint Rose on Termination of Faculty

Harvard May Pay $15 Million Over Insurance Filing

Back to Top
 