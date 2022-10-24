-
Changing Minds
When was the last time something you read or heard changed your mind about something important?
I have an unusual request of my wise and worldly readers.
What was the last thing you read or heard that changed your mind about something important? Relatedly, how long ago was it?
Anonymity is fine. I’m asking only for my own improvement as a writer; there’s nothing scientific about this. I wouldn’t even call it a survey, really; it’s more of an open call.
Per usual, I can be reached at deandad (at) gmail (dot) com, or on Twitter at at-sign deandad.
If you’re willing to let me share some of it in a subsequent post, please let me know.
Thanks!
