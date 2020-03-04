-
Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
Title
Conference Travel and the Virus
Simple question, complicated answer.
By
I’ll admit being conflicted on this one, so I’ll seek the counsel of some very smart people.
Wise and worldly readers, especially those who have been planning conference travel for later this semester:
Are you going?
Why or why not?
