Print This

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

Creative Uses of Philanthropy

Looking for ideas.

By

Matt Reed
June 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

What’s the most (constructively) creative use of philanthropy you’ve seen at a college?

I say “constructively,” because most of us have heard stories of featherbedding, corruption, and “side door” admissions. That’s not the point at all. (Happily, community colleges have large enough front doors that side doors are unnecessary.) And I say “creative” because most of us are already familiar with scholarships and naming rights for buildings.

Community colleges, as a sector, are late to the party when it comes to private philanthropy. That’s a function of many factors, ranging from relative age of institutions to the relative lack of need in the early years. But after decades of public sector disinvestment, the sector is starting to appreciate that the private sector can offer opportunities that wouldn’t otherwise be available.

That said, while many donors respond -- and I”m glad they do! -- to calls for funding scholarships or buildings, some prospective donors may respond more enthusiastically to ideas that are slightly off the beaten path.  They want to support something that captures their imagination. And I’m not above imitating good ideas...

So, what’s the most constructively creative use of philanthropy you’ve seen at a college?

Read more by

Matt Reed

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Liberty University cuts divinity faculty

Survey shows public's support for, and qualms about, higher education

Harvard professors vow new effort to promote open debate

Four more colleges drop standardized test requirements in admissions

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Parents sue elite private school after daughter rejected by top colleges

8 Questions About the NSHSS | Technology and Learning

College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT

7 Apps for Cataloguing Your Home Library | GradHacker

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bias Response Teams: Fact vs. Fiction
Quiet Titan
Collision of Interests

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

33 Online Education Questions Inspired by Mary Meeker’s 2019 Internet Trends Report
Creative Uses of Philanthropy
What is a University Today?
Environmental Context: Not Just for Americans
In Which I Try to Decipher our First College Bill
Emily Nussbaum Is a Good Writer
Back to Top