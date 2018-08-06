Department Chair Training

This one is particularly intended for faculty who’ve served as department chairs, are currently serving as department chairs, or are considering it.

What would you find (or what would you have found) most useful, in terms of training for the role?

Based on distant memory and recent observation, I’d assume that there’s some local, logistical stuff that everyone would need, such as copier codes or textbook orders. I’m looking for the less obvious stuff.

To put it differently: for those who recently made the leap, what surprised you the most?