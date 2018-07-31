Print This

Do the Giant Scissors Actually Cut?

Questions that need to be asked and some that perhaps don't.

 

Matt Reed
July 31, 2018
I don’t even want to speculate as to the total combined years of education represented at the meeting at which all of these questions, none of which I am making up, were asked.

“Do the giant scissors actually cut?”

“Where’s the mascot? Is it in Marketing? Athletics?”

“What if the mascots met?”

“Can the statue actually support a person?”

The challenge of academic administration is balancing large questions about mission and academic integrity, basic economic sense, political savvy, and personnel management, with remembering where somebody left the mascot’s head.

As we like to say in administrative circles, “other duties as assigned…”

Matt Reed

