  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Dusting Off a Classic

First principles.

Matt Reed
January 7, 2021
 
 

In times of crisis, it can be helpful to return to first principles. In the context of American government, those principles are helpfully codified in the Constitution.

In that spirit, then, I offer section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, in its entirety:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

