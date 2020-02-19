Print

February Self-Care

Staying sane in a tough month.

Matt Reed
February 19, 2020
I’ve been knee-deep in utterly unbloggable things for the last few days. It’s an occupational hazard. So I’ll keep it light and ask my wise and worldly readers a question that’s relevant, but not too heavy.

It’s February. For those of us on a fairly traditional academic calendar, it’s a tough part of the year. The holiday break is long behind us and spring break -- for those who get it -- is still a ways away. I’ve noticed some folks dragging a bit.

What do you do to keep your spirits up in February? Prefer to keep the answers legal …

