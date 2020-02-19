-
Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
February Self-Care
Staying sane in a tough month.
I’ve been knee-deep in utterly unbloggable things for the last few days. It’s an occupational hazard. So I’ll keep it light and ask my wise and worldly readers a question that’s relevant, but not too heavy.
It’s February. For those of us on a fairly traditional academic calendar, it’s a tough part of the year. The holiday break is long behind us and spring break -- for those who get it -- is still a ways away. I’ve noticed some folks dragging a bit.
What do you do to keep your spirits up in February? Prefer to keep the answers legal …
