Print This

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

Friday Fragments

Developmental reading models, The Boy's graduation, and the Dead.

By

Matt Reed
June 28, 2019
Comments
 
 

I'm guessing that others have thought of this, though I haven't seen it done elsewhere. Does anybody use a learning-community model for developmental reading? We're looking at mimicking the structure of an ALP for reading, but appending the extra-help reading section to sections of courses in areas like psychology and history. The idea is to help students in the subject areas do better by actually doing the reading (and doing it well), and to help them see the point of learning strategies for reading by embedding the assignments in subject-matter courses that count towards their degree.

Surely, someone must have done this by now. Does anyone know? And if they have, any lessons learned that you'd pass on to folks looking at trying it?

--

The Boy's graduation ceremony went well. It was crazy-hot outside, but at least it stopped raining for a day, and the ceremony itself went quickly.

He led the audience in the pledge of allegiance. I know I'm biased, but I thought he sounded pretty good.

Other than focusing on my own kids, the major takeaway for me was the way they read names. His graduating class had over 450 students in it, so reading names was a volume business (no pun intended). They had two of the officers from the student government read the names. One young man stood on the left of the stage, and one young woman stood on the right. They alternated names as the graduates walked up middle. The alternating baritone/alto voices kept it from getting as monotonous as it otherwise could, and the entire ceremony -- including speeches -- took less than an hour. I was impressed.

TB noted that exactly two months to the day after his graduation is his college orientation.  We’re still trying to process that one.

--

Last weekend, as a belated Father's Day gift, we went to a baseball game for the local minor-league team, the Lakewood Blue Claws. (They’re an AA affiliate of the Phillies, for those keeping score at home.) Unbeknownst to us until we arrived, it was "Grateful Dead" night. The stadium played Grateful Dead songs over the P.A. system, and the players and mascot wore tie-dye.

Quoth The Girl: "What's the Grateful Dead?"

She wasn't kidding. Age sneaks up on you.

Read more by

Matt Reed

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Democratic contenders draw contrasts on free college, student debt

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education | Just Visiting

Elizabeth Warren has been criticized and praised for sounding like a professor

Hollins President Becomes Latest With Early, Sudden Exit

Half of Wayne State Board Sues the Other

University that vowed not to consider journal quality in hiring does just that

After earlier court wins, student advocates sue DeVos over loan relief claims

Bennett College Taps Gates Official as President

UC Davis is latest institution to adopt a reference check policy to stem faculty misconduct

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Philanthropy for the New Majority
The Pivotal -- and Pivoting -- Partnership
I’m Suing My Gym!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Bill Gates, Please Stay Away from Higher Education
Arguing Against 'Range' by Sharing What I Don't Know About Online Education
Friday Fragments
Civic Engagement and Leadership Programs for Online Learners
Tyler Cowen, 'Big Business', and the Role of Companies in Higher Ed
Revisiting a Favorite
Back to Top