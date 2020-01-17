Friday Fragments

The Inside Higher Ed story about gainful-employment tests, if applied beyond for-profits, buried the lead. According to a stat more than a dozen paragraphs into the story, “only 14 percent of law students graduated from programs that would pass [gainful employment], while almost 70 percent graduated from programs that would fail.”

Wow. Just, wow.

Let’s start there.

--

I’ve been a casual fan of the jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal since the 1980s. He’s an uncommonly restrained and lyrical player who actually has grown more musically adventurous with age. Miles Davis routinely cited him as a major influence on his own playing.

I discovered this week that in 2019, at the age of 89, Jamal put out his first solo album. (In this context, "solo" means without a rhythm section.) And it’s good.

The sheer patience in waiting until age 89 to put out a solo album is breathtaking. Persistence is one thing; persistence at such a high level for such a long time is something else entirely.

There’s aging well, and then there’s this. A tip of the cap.

--

Seth Cotlar tweeted on Thursday that he thinks of John Jay as the George Harrison of the Federalist Papers.

I don’t even want to admit how much brain space that idea is going to occupy for me for the next several days …

---

The Boy texted me a photo of the stack of books for his Cold War history class. In all caps, he captioned it “LOOK HOW FAT THE STACK IS.”

Reader, you know as well as I do what’s coming …

I responded, “That’s why our basement looks the way it does.”