Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
Friday Fragments
Fundraising for plexiglass, some PSA's, and a surprising discovery on YouTube.
Friday Fragments
Purdue is fundraising around plexiglass shields.
It’s a strange decision.
CARES Act money can be used for plexiglass and similar equipment. It just can’t be used to replace lost operating funds. Philanthropy generally doesn’t go into operating funds, either. (Operating funds are what pay for people and utilities. Capital funds pay for buildings and long-term equipment.) Fundraising for plexiglass -- if that’s what it’s actually going for -- is probably the least productive way to use philanthropy.
The real issues around plexiglass aren’t so much the purchase and installation, as significant as those are at scale. They’re around maintenance and cleaning. As long as the stuff is there, the cleaning staff will have to be augmented to keep up with it. That’s an operating cost. That’s the money that keeps getting cut.
If you get the plexiglass but don’t have the money to clean it…
Ugh.
--
Am I the only one who suspects that traditional-age students brought back to dorms will have a hard time socially distancing on Friday nights?
The one thing that might help is that it’s so much harder to distinguish days of the week anymore. At this point, naming a post “Friday Fragments” feels like a public service.
--
Speaking of public service announcements, Winslow Township, NJ, issued an advisory this week that residents should not pose for selfies with bears.
I’ll just let that one sink in for a minute.
--
After a brutal couple of weeks, seeking a momentary distraction, I fell into a YouTube rabbit hole and discovered videos by a mechanic named Scotty Kilmer. He’s kind of a cross between the Car Talk guys and Reverend Jim, from “Taxi.” He’s on the border of “unhinged,” but he’s compelling viewing.
He clearly knows cars well, and even his more, uh, idiosyncratic opinions are based on something. Although the videos are obviously pre-taped -- he even throws in little meme-like pictures as a sort of running commentary as he speaks -- there’s a consistent feeling that he could blow at any moment. I suspect he’d be a nightmare to be around for any length of time, but for ten or twenty minutes at a time, he’s a hoot.
Apparently he’s doing quite well for himself making these. As with the Car Talk guys, I see it as the liberal arts in action. The technical knowledge gets you in the door, but the communication skills make you stand out. Say what you will about his style, but he’s an effective communicator. If you liked Click and Clack and/or Reverend Jim, check him out.
