-
Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
Title
Friday Fragments
GameStop, credit transfer and some welcome news on COVID.
By
On Thursday The Girl asked me what the story was on the GameStop stock bubble. Having listened to Marketplace for years, I gave a five-minute description of short selling, mutual funds and market manipulation.
Her conclusion: “That just sounds like astrology for rich people.”
I report, you decide.
--
I’m glad to see credit transfer get its own blog in Inside Higher Ed. Transfer is widely misunderstood within the industry and widely ignored outside it.
Successful “vertical” transfer of credit -- from a community college to a four-year school -- is an excellent way to reduce the cost of a degree. It’s a frontal assault on student loans. Thursday’s post is correct that articulation agreements alone aren’t enough to do the job, although in fairness, I’ve never heard anybody claim that they are. They’re necessary but not sufficient.
But when politicians talk about community colleges, transfer almost never comes up. They look almost exclusively at terminal programs, the shorter the better. Over time, the transfer function fades into the background.
It shouldn’t. We need to take it much more seriously than we do if we want to get a handle on costs.
For example, I’d start with states forcing the four-year public colleges to agree on the components of the first two years of their degrees. Until they agree with each other, there’s literally no way for us to mirror them all accurately. In other words, if you want to improve vertical transfer, you need to look closely at the receiving schools as well as the sending ones. We don’t control how our credits are received.
At the same time, the very real economic incentives at many four-year schools that tend to defeat transfer would need to be addressed. If departments at receiving schools believe -- correctly or incorrectly -- that they’re effectively penalized by “giving away” credits, they’ll find excuses to reject them. When the incentives of the educational ecosystem conflict with the incentives of its members, shenanigans ensue. It would be shocking if they didn’t.
Taking transfer seriously would require looking hard at our assumptions about shared governance, individual institutional autonomy and actual learning outcomes. It would require collaboration, yes, but also much more than that. It would require systemic change.
I anticipate there will be more than enough to keep that blog busy.
--
Mom gets her second COVID shot next Wednesday.
As a writer, I struggle to convey how much that sentence makes me smile.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)
Biden appointee is champion for LGBTQ rights but has checkered past at Columbia U
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
Higher Ed’s Dirty Little Secrets | Higher Ed Gamma
Appointment of Sandy Hook Denier to Education Committee Draws Criticism
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
Concordia College New York will close this summer, Iona College to purchase campus
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »