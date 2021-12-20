Holiday Wishes

With the omicron variant wreaking havoc, I don’t know that a break has ever quite as well-timed as this one. We had planned for the January intersession to be entirely virtual anyway, so I’m hoping things will be somewhat less frantic by the time spring classes start. If not, well, we know what to do.

In the meantime, though, thank you to my wise and worldly readers for making this effort worthwhile. You give me hope that the public discourse around higher education doesn’t have to be vitriolic, reductive, or confined to sports. It’s still possible to communicate thoughtfully and with good will. I’ve seen that over and over again, and it’s worth mentioning. Thank you for keeping me honest in the nicest possible ways.

Have a great break! See you again in January.