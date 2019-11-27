Print

Hosting a Hoo and a Hokie

Thanksgiving wishes

Matt Reed
November 27, 2019
As longtime readers know, one of my favorite New Jersey sentences is “you catch the Dinky by the Wawa.”  Grown people say that. (The Dinky is a train in Princeton; Wawa is a convenience store.) I smile every single time I hear it.

 

This week, courtesy of my wife, I have a new one.  Referring to our hosting plans this week:

 

“We’re hosting a Hoo and a Hokie.”

 

That sounds like 70’s drug slang, but it isn’t (or isn’t only).  UVA students are “Hoos,” and Virginia Tech students are “Hokies.”  TB is bringing his friend from Tech to stay with us.

 

So we’re hosting a Hoo and a Hokie.  

 

The blog will return after the holiday weekend.  Best wishes to all of my wise and worldly readers, including Hoos, Hokies, and Dinky riders, wherever they may be.


 

Matt Reed

