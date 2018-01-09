Print This

Idea of the Week

Overheard conversation.

 

Matt Reed
January 9, 2018
Comments
 
 

It’s still early, but today I heard what will be the Idea of the Week. As with so many, I overheard it when two students were talking to each other in the hallway.

Student 1: I picked up a lot of hours over vacation. Feels good not to be broke!

Student 2: Yeah. We’re just lucky they don’t charge tuition in Bitcoin.

(pause)

Eureka!  “Blockchain Community College.” It’s only a matter of time.

