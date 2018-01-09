-
Idea of the Week
Overheard conversation.
January 9, 2018
It’s still early, but today I heard what will be the Idea of the Week. As with so many, I overheard it when two students were talking to each other in the hallway.
Student 1: I picked up a lot of hours over vacation. Feels good not to be broke!
Student 2: Yeah. We’re just lucky they don’t charge tuition in Bitcoin.
(pause)
Eureka! “Blockchain Community College.” It’s only a matter of time.
