It’s still early, but today I heard what will be the Idea of the Week. As with so many, I overheard it when two students were talking to each other in the hallway.

Student 1: I picked up a lot of hours over vacation. Feels good not to be broke!

Student 2: Yeah. We’re just lucky they don’t charge tuition in Bitcoin.

(pause)

Eureka! “Blockchain Community College.” It’s only a matter of time.