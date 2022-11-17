  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

If You Were Grand Poobah for a Day…

What would you change?

By

Matt Reed
November 17, 2022

When I need inspiration, I turn to my wise and worldly readers.

Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that the skies open up and somehow—pick your creation myth—you’re anointed Grand Poobah of Higher Education in your state for a day. In your capacity as GPHE, you are granted the authority to change one policy on a permanent basis, and everyone just has to live with it.

And no, it can’t be “I am Grand Poobah for life.” That’s cheating.

Further, for the sake of argument, let’s stipulate that you are public-spirited and you want to do the right thing. You want your state to be better off for your time as GPHE.

What would you enact? What would be your legacy?

Bonus points to answers that include possible unintended consequences. “Be careful what you wish for” is always good advice.

As always, I can be reached via email at deandad at gmail dot com, or, at least for the moment, on Twitter at @deandad. The answers that catch my eye will be featured in upcoming posts.

