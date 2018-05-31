Print This

Learning from the Best

Taking students seriously. Taking poverty seriously.

 

 

Matt Reed
May 31, 2018
This article from the Atlantic does a fantastic job of laying out the steps that Amarillo College is taking to address students’ basic needs. Its approach is working.

I was lucky to get to know its president, Russell Lowery-Hart, in the Aspen program, and to consider him a friend. He walks the walk. His leadership is purpose-driven, and the purpose is to enable students to climb out of poverty.  Everything follows from that, whether it’s connections to social services, a food pantry, emergency financial aid without formal applications, or shorter semesters.  The common denominator is respecting the humanity of students.

The article briefly mentions this, but it’s worth amplifying: Amarillo College has eliminated achievement gaps by race.  That’s an extraordinary accomplishment. It’s the sort of thing that should be studied, learned from, and used as a source of hope.  

Having recently embarked on some efforts along similar lines here, I can say with confidence that this stuff is _hard_. Resources are limited, resistance comes from all corners, and there’s always a reason not to. Always.

But the right thing is the right thing, even when it’s difficult.  I tip my cap to my friend, and recommend the Atlantic article to anyone who cares about community college students.  This is what it looks like to take students seriously.

Matt Reed

