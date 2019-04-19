Print This

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

Messing With Texans

Gerrymandering and community colleges.

 

By

Matt Reed
April 19, 2019
Comments
 
 

As a political scientist, gerrymandering offends me. It’s the process by which electoral districts are redrawn to guarantee certain outcomes. In essence, it flips the script of representative democracy; instead of voters choosing their representatives, representatives choose their voters.

That said, it never occurred to me that community colleges would use gerrymandering against each other. 

That’s essentially what’s happening in Texas, as the legislature discusses a bill that would allow Lone Star College to annex a high-revenue town from Lee College’s district. Lone Star would have the option of annexing three different towns, according to a local report, but expressed interest only in the most lucrative one.

It’s a remarkable move.  

As a partial excuse for my blind spot, I’ll note that I’ve worked in states in which community colleges don’t have “districts.”  In New Jersey, they’re defined by (and partly funded by) counties. Whatever is in your county is in your county. There’s some incidental poaching along county lines when a given town is closer to the other county’s campus, but it’s pretty mild.  In Massachusetts, they don’t have defined service areas at all; each college recruits where it can. For instance, when I was at Holyoke, the city of Springfield was one of its biggest feeders, even though Springfield had its own community college in it.  That wasn’t considered weird.

But for colleges with defined geographic districts to cherry-pick the richest towns from neighboring districts would be a foreign concept. 

Not living or working in Texas, I’m willing to believe that there might be more to the story.  But if there isn’t, and it’s really as brazen and awful as it seems, it should stand as a cautionary tale.  Institutions starved of legitimate resources will resort to desperate measures to feed themselves. Part of what we buy, when we direct operating funds into public colleges, is insulation from the “red in tooth and claw” side of the marketplace.  That allows colleges the option of behaving ethically and still surviving. When we desiccate that funding stream, colleges are sometimes forced to choose between ethics and survival. Cannibalism is a predictable, if horrifying, response to famine.  The behavior of for-profit colleges when enrollments drop isn’t admirable, but it’s understandable. Forcing public colleges to behave like for-profits increases the likelihood of similar abuses.

Gerrymandering isn’t admirable in any case, but for community colleges it’s especially bad.  They exist, in part, to serve people who can’t afford other options. Deliberately excluding lower-income areas from service districts is counter to the mission, even if it’s understandable in immediate budgetary terms.  The conflict between those two shouldn’t exist.

Wise and worldly readers, especially those in Texas, is there more to the story?  Has anyone seen a similar dynamic play out elsewhere? I’m concerned that while the particulars of this story are necessarily local, given the long-term trends we face, this might become as normal as gerrymandering in politics.  And with consequences just as bad.

Read more by

Matt Reed

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Middlebury faces questions about speaker whose appearance it called off, in an unusual month for the

University of the Arts rejects calls to fire Camille Paglia

Middlebury calls off lecture by conservative Polish leader amid threats of protests

Student Destroys 66 College Computers

Coach Quits Amid Charges of Racial Insensitivity

Another case of censorship in a China studies journal

Concordia U's Liberal Arts College wanted conservative scholar Harvey Mansfield to speak at an alumn

Advocates for student learning assessment say it's time for a different approach

Introducing InStride, ASU’s For-Profit, Preferred Provider Strategy for Growing Online Enrollments |

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Religion in the University’
Reducing the Carbon Footprint
of Academic Travel
Losing Conviviality

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Messing With Texans
Dependent Clauses and the Mueller Report
Mobile Veterinarians and Online Learning
Introducing InStride, ASU’s For-Profit, Preferred Provider Strategy for Growing Online Enrollments
Getting Your Master’s? Go to a Conference.
A Look at Private Higher Education in the UK
Back to Top