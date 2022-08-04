-
Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
Title
A Mighty Harvest of Acronyms
Readers volunteer some great acronyms from the field.
I’ve mentioned it before, but I have the best readers ever.
Yesterday’s post was a call for the most entertaining acronyms folks have come across. I mentioned some of my own, such as a proposed office for Academic Support Services. I should have mentioned the Academic Management Operations Committee, or AMOC (pronounced amuck). I liked to say that once a month I run AMOC.
Suffice it to say, folks answered the call. Some highlights:
Institute for Curatorial Practice and Performance (at Wesleyan): ICPP sounds silly when you spell it out loud.
Budget Allocation Resource Forms – BARFs. This may be my favorite. It’s almost Freudian.
Audiology and Speech Sciences – I’ll leave this as an exercise for the reader.
Highest Paid Person’s Opinion – HIPPO. We’ve all been there.
KIndergarten Readiness Assessment Program – You’d think someone would have noticed…
College-Wide Assessment Committee - CWAC (“quack”). I tried appropriating this one, but this duck didn’t fly. A missed opportunity, if you ask me.
Outreach, Business, and Community Development - OBCD (“obesity”). It looks okay until you say it…
Special Committee on the Undergraduate Revision of General Education — SCOURGE. This one works hard, but the payoff is there.
Standing Committee on Relevant Extracurricular Workshops – SCREW. Apparently, this one had a short shelf life. Longer than CWAC, though.
Sciences, Engineering, and Computer Science – SECS. Freudian slip or savvy marketing? You make the call.
“Every Good Acronym Deserves to Shine” - EGADS.
Committee on Research and Priorities – self-explanatory…
Florida Institute of Materials Science and Engineering – FLIMSE. This one reminds me of the Fluke Moving Company – “If it gets there on time, it’s a Fluke!”
Data Analysis and Social Inquiry Lab - DASIL (“dazzle”). It lends itself to t-shirts.
Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion - JEDI. I like this one a lot. It connotes fighting the good fight.
Student Advocacy and Student Services Center - SASSC (“sassy”). It had a certain panache.
Washington State Community and Technical Colleges – WACTC (“whacked”)
State College and University Managers – This one has to be apocryphal. It just has to.
And the poli sci nerd classic…
Committee to Re-Elect the President - CREEP. A bit on-the-nose, but there it is.
If you read this far, I hope you didn’t consider this post a WOMBAT (“waste of money, brains, and time.”)
Thanks again to all the good sports and careful readers out there!
.
Trending Stories
- Campuses try to alleviate student, staff inflation woes
- Student Who Reported a Rape Was Allegedly Told ‘It Happens’
- A Mighty Harvest of Acronyms | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- Survey: Half of Higher Ed Employees Would Consider New Job
- Besides encouraging women to study STEM fields, we need more men in the humanities (opinion)
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Dissecting the campus speech problem (it's not what you think)
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher education should prepare for five new realities (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Professors are leaving academe during the Great Resignation
- Remote instruction and online learning aren't the same thing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
As Inflation Soars