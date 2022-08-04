A Mighty Harvest of Acronyms

I’ve mentioned it before, but I have the best readers ever.

Yesterday’s post was a call for the most entertaining acronyms folks have come across. I mentioned some of my own, such as a proposed office for Academic Support Services. I should have mentioned the Academic Management Operations Committee, or AMOC (pronounced amuck). I liked to say that once a month I run AMOC.

Suffice it to say, folks answered the call. Some highlights:

Institute for Curatorial Practice and Performance (at Wesleyan): ICPP sounds silly when you spell it out loud.

Budget Allocation Resource Forms – BARFs. This may be my favorite. It’s almost Freudian.

Audiology and Speech Sciences – I’ll leave this as an exercise for the reader.

Highest Paid Person’s Opinion – HIPPO. We’ve all been there.

KIndergarten Readiness Assessment Program – You’d think someone would have noticed…

College-Wide Assessment Committee - CWAC (“quack”). I tried appropriating this one, but this duck didn’t fly. A missed opportunity, if you ask me.

Outreach, Business, and Community Development - OBCD (“obesity”). It looks okay until you say it…

Special Committee on the Undergraduate Revision of General Education — SCOURGE. This one works hard, but the payoff is there.

Standing Committee on Relevant Extracurricular Workshops – SCREW. Apparently, this one had a short shelf life. Longer than CWAC, though.

Sciences, Engineering, and Computer Science – SECS. Freudian slip or savvy marketing? You make the call.

“Every Good Acronym Deserves to Shine” - EGADS.

Committee on Research and Priorities – self-explanatory…

Florida Institute of Materials Science and Engineering – FLIMSE. This one reminds me of the Fluke Moving Company – “If it gets there on time, it’s a Fluke!”

Data Analysis and Social Inquiry Lab - DASIL (“dazzle”). It lends itself to t-shirts.

Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion - JEDI. I like this one a lot. It connotes fighting the good fight.

Student Advocacy and Student Services Center - SASSC (“sassy”). It had a certain panache.

Washington State Community and Technical Colleges – WACTC (“whacked”)

State College and University Managers – This one has to be apocryphal. It just has to.

And the poli sci nerd classic…

Committee to Re-Elect the President - CREEP. A bit on-the-nose, but there it is.

If you read this far, I hope you didn’t consider this post a WOMBAT (“waste of money, brains, and time.”)

Thanks again to all the good sports and careful readers out there!

.



