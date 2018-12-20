Print This

A Note of Thanks

See you next year!

Matt Reed
December 20, 2018
Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it, and “have a great break!” to all who get one. My thanks to everyone who gives of their time to read my work. Particular thanks to the smartest and classiest group of commenters on the interwebs. You make it worthwhile.

Here’s hoping that next year, we’re all the people we’re capable of being.  

Matt Reed

