Print

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

Planning for Fall

A question for my wise and worldly readers

By

Matt Reed
March 3, 2021
 
 

 

This one is really an open question.

 

Registration for the fall starts in mid-Spring; for us, it’s in two weeks.  That means needing to make decisions -- even if only provisional ones -- about the fall now.  And it means thinking through what it might take to change those plans as the semester draws closer.  (We’re hoping to have a relatively robust in-person presence this fall, though we’ll keep some synchronous remote classes as well as asynchronous online ones.)  The possibility exists that we might have to -- sorry to break out this word again -- pivot if the pandemic isn’t under control by then.

 

Obviously, there’s no foolproof way of knowing now where we’ll be with the pandemic in August. At this point, some level of uncertainty is a sign of honesty.  But it’s fair for folks to ask about the criteria that a given college will use as the next few months unfold when deciding whether to pivot.  

 

So assuming that it makes sense to make criteria public, what would you include?  

 

I’ll stipulate that of course, mandates from the governor could override any decision we would make.  That’s a given.  But assuming some level of local decision-making authority, what criteria would you suggest a college use?

 

I’d love to see your responses on Twitter (@deandad) or via email (deandad at gmail dot com).

 

Thanks!

 

Read more by

Matt Reed

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

7 Answers to 7 Questions About Online Education From a Japanese Media Company | Learning Innovation

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Common Application data show most applicants are not submitting test scores

Surviving the Dissertation: Tips from Someone Who Mostly Has | GradHacker

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Allowed in the Room but Not at the Table
Living Through the Pandemic
as an International Student
We Must Welcome International Students Again

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Planning for Fall
A Conversation with an Early/Mid-Career Professional on Moving from a College to an OPM
Transformational Teaching
$2,000 Won’t Make You a Thought Leader
Modular Degrees
How 1 Professor Uses Slack for Teaching
Back to Top