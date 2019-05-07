Print This

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

A Plea to My Colleagues

That time of the semester.

By

Matt Reed
May 7, 2019
Comments
 
 

Speaking as someone who has had multiple highly-charged conversations in the last week or so, a plea to academics everywhere:

It’s the end of the semester.  

Even more than usual, be kind to everybody. 

Some folks are paddling harder below the surface than you would guess.

Read more by

Matt Reed

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Quality of Graduates in Africa | The World View

Washington State Legislature votes to restore affirmative action

Cengage and McGraw-Hill merge

Far-right government in Brazil slashes university funding, threatens cuts to philosophy and sociolog

Updates on admission scandal, with $6.5 million parents identified and two more parents pleading gui

Study finds female professors experience more work demands and special favor requests, particularly

Brown University and others consider lessons of its open curriculum, now 50 years old

New reports cover a range of admissions issues

Art of the Conference Paper

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Liberal Arts Under Pressure
Counterproductive Thinking
Service With a Smell

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Knewton Is Gone. The Larger Threat Remains
A Plea to My Colleagues
University Incumbents, Learning Innovation, and 'Goliath's Revenge’
Leading from the Middle
The Continuing Adventures of Free College
'Zoo Nebraska' and Small Colleges in Rural Areas
Back to Top