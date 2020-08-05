Print

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

Power Outages are the New Snow Days

An abrupt flashback.

By

Matt Reed
August 5, 2020
 
 

 

Isaias blew through Tuesday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines as it went.  Right now I’m typing in the dark, using my phone’s hotspot for a connection.  

 

Zoom and various electronic forms of communication make working from home viable, which is a blessing and a curse.  It’s a blessing, obviously, in that we’re able to hunker down while folks work on a vaccine.  It’s a curse in that the glorious unplanned break of snow days is largely relegated to the past.

 

Except when the power goes out.  Suddenly, it’s the return of the snow day!  An uncommonly warm snow day, but a snow day nonetheless.

 

Admittedly, I would have preferred if the power had stayed on.  But it was nice to be able to step away from the laptop for a bit, without guilt.  

 

Dinner was a challenge.  The roads were hazardous, and I don’t know where the power is on.  I didn’t want to open the refrigerator or freezer, for fear of losing whatever residual cooling is still there.  So I put on my best “suburban dad” thinking cap, fired up the gas grill, put a pot of water on it, and made spaghetti, just like the pioneers did.  

 

Or would have, if they had gas grills.  Or spaghetti.

 

The storm at least broke the ridiculous heat wave, so after the storm passed, we were able to open the windows and get some air.  And it didn’t get annoyingly dark until about 8, so we at least had some daylight.  

 

As a kid, a snow day was a pure joy.  As an adult, snow days caused by actual snow are kind of a pain; doubly so, now that there’s usually no excuse of not being able to work.  But a power outage takes me back to the snow days of old, even if at 80 degrees.




 

Read more by

Matt Reed

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Lessons from a college that has practiced having socially distant classes (opinion)

Challenges of the socially distanced classroom; Big Ten universities share online courses

Apparent death hoax rocks Science Twitter

Pac-12 players threaten to boycott football games

Two colleges announce tuition-free, additional time on campus for returning and new students

Interactive Tool Shows Financial Stress on Colleges

MeTooSTEM Leader Admits to Faking Identity

Backlash begins against University of Arizona's acquisition of Ashford University

Q&A on the ADA at 30

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

University Research: A Time of Disparate Change
Making Remote Learning Relevant
Focus on the Most Vulnerable

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Amplify Your Storytelling
A New Data-Driven Ecosystem
A New Data-Driven Ecosystem
The Digital Pedagogy Lab and the P3-EDU Conference
Power Outages are the New Snow Days
Bodies Online
Back to Top