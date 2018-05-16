Print This

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

Salutations

An internal search. Four cover letter greetings.

By

Dean Dad
May 16, 2018
Comments
 
 

We recently had an internal search for an interim administrative position. Four people initially applied, each with an individual letter.

It’s the little things. The salutations of the four letters were as follows:

“Dear Members of the Committee,”

“To Whom It May Concern,”

“Dear Dr. Reed,”

“Dear Matt,”

I’m not sure of the etiquette, but I had to smile at the range.

Wise and wordly readers, what’s your preferred salutation in a cover letter?

Read more by

Dean Dad

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Overreacting to College Student Suicide?
A Risky Future on College Sports Betting
Cover of "Lolita," by Vladimir Nabokov
Why I Teach 'Lolita'

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Salutations
3 Questions From Students About the Future of College
Two Futures
No One Cares What You Think, And What You Feel
A Tale of Two Accreditors
The Good Life and Open Online Learning

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top