We recently had an internal search for an interim administrative position. Four people initially applied, each with an individual letter.

It’s the little things. The salutations of the four letters were as follows:

“Dear Members of the Committee,”

“To Whom It May Concern,”

“Dear Dr. Reed,”

“Dear Matt,”

I’m not sure of the etiquette, but I had to smile at the range.

Wise and wordly readers, what’s your preferred salutation in a cover letter?