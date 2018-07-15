A tip of the cap to longtime Brookdale chemistry professor Shahin Pirzad, who passed away unexpectedly this month.

Shahin came to the U,S. from Iran and made his presence felt here. He was a beloved chemistry instructor -- students asked for him by name. Last year, he won the Barringer award, voted on by his peers as deserving of recognition for years of outstanding work.

He had been a co-advisor for the Brookdale chapter of Phi Theta Kappa for years, which is how I had the most contact with him. Over the years, I saw him happy, busy, and occasionally flustered, but I never saw him sad. He was always excited to be here. He brought his energy with him wherever he went. It went without saying that there would be a scholarship established in his name.

This weekend his family hosted a celebration of his life at his home. The street was jammed with cars, and the yard filled with people laughing and hugging and remembering.

He would have enjoyed it. Farewell, Shahin.