  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

The Single Greatest Flaw in the CARES Act

A basic category mistake.

Matt Reed
June 10, 2020
Lost revenue is a cost.

Discuss.

