Tap … Tap … Tap …Tap …

I’m tapping my fingers, waiting to see the details of Biden’s free community college proposal …

Early reports suggest that it will mostly flow funding through students, though there’s apparently a separate pot of money to enhance completion rates. That could mean a lot of things.

I hope that it doesn’t fall into the politically seductive trap of running almost everything through students. As appealing as that may sound, that pushes colleges into treating students as means, rather than as ends in themselves. Surely the last few decades have taught us the downsides of that approach.

I hope, too, that it’s built in a way that will survive the next change in administration. That’s a tall order, but if that doesn’t happen, then public higher education in America is left one election away from catastrophe. Build for resilience.

Fingers crossed …