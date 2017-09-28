  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

A True Confession

Karma.

 

Matt Reed
September 28, 2017
Last night I spoke briefly at the Phi Theta Kappa orientation, congratulating the students on being smart and owning it.  

Then I forgot where I parked, and wandered around the parking lot for ten minutes.

Well played, universe.  Well played.

 

