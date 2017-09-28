-
Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
A True Confession
September 28, 2017
Last night I spoke briefly at the Phi Theta Kappa orientation, congratulating the students on being smart and owning it.
Then I forgot where I parked, and wandered around the parking lot for ten minutes.
Well played, universe. Well played.
