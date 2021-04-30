-
Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
Title
In Which The Boy Discovers the Sociology of Medicine in America
Forty hours a week, unpaid?
By
A conversation we had this weekend:
Me: What happened with that internship you applied for?
TB: They wanted forty hours over the summer.
Me: That’s not so bad. What’s that -- four hours a week? You could swing that.
TB: No, forty hours a week.
Me; A week?
TB: Yeah. And it’s unpaid.
Me: Forty hours a week, and it’s unpaid?
TB: Yup.
Me: Damn.
TB: Yeah.
(pause)
Me: But your financial aid assumes that you make thousands of dollars over the summer.
TB: I know! It’s really frustrating.
(pause)
TB: I mean, who can do that?
Me: I think we both know the answer to that.
TB: Yeah.
(pause)
Me: So what are you gonna do?
TB: Maybe try to pick up some EMT hours doing medical transport. It’s not my first choice, but I have to make money somehow.
Me: It’s something.
TB: Yeah. But it’s something I’ve done already.
Me: It would be nice if the internship people ever talked to the financial aid people.
TB: Seriously! Only the rich kids can work for free. And the internship goes 15 hours a week during the fall and spring, unpaid.
Me: Ouch.
TB: I mean, EMT work is good on a med school application, but I’ll be competing with kids who actually got to work in the hospital!
Me: Sorry.
TB: It’s not your fault. It just sucks.
I couldn’t argue.
