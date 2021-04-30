Print

In Which The Boy Discovers the Sociology of Medicine in America

Matt Reed
A conversation we had this weekend:

 

Me: What happened with that internship you applied for?

 

TB: They wanted forty hours over the summer.

 

Me: That’s not so bad.  What’s that -- four hours a week?  You could swing that.

 

TB: No, forty hours a week.

 

Me; A week?

 

TB: Yeah.  And it’s unpaid.

 

Me: Forty hours a week, and it’s unpaid?

 

TB: Yup.

 

Me: Damn.

 

TB: Yeah.

 

(pause)

 

Me: But your financial aid assumes that you make thousands of dollars over the summer.

 

TB: I know!  It’s really frustrating.

 

(pause)

 

TB: I mean, who can do that?

 

Me: I think we both know the answer to that.

 

TB: Yeah.

 

(pause)

 

Me: So what are you gonna do?

 

TB: Maybe try to pick up some EMT hours doing medical transport.  It’s not my first choice, but I have to make money somehow.

 

Me: It’s something.

 

TB: Yeah.  But it’s something I’ve done already.  

 

Me: It would be nice if the internship people ever talked to the financial aid people.

 

TB: Seriously!  Only the rich kids can work for free.  And the internship goes 15 hours a week during the fall and spring, unpaid.  

 

Me: Ouch.

 

TB: I mean, EMT work is good on a med school application, but I’ll be competing with kids who actually got to work in the hospital!

 

Me: Sorry.

 

TB: It’s not your fault.  It just sucks.

 

I couldn’t argue.








 

Matt Reed

