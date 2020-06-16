Print

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

A Win for Inclusion

The Supreme Court shows unexpected integrity.

By

Matt Reed
June 16, 2020
Comments
 
 

 

Community colleges are living, breathing monuments to inclusion.  They have the most racially diverse student bodies of any sector of higher education, the largest percentage of women in leadership roles, and a proud history of taking the top 100 percent of the students who apply.  For all of their flaws, they are fundamentally about giving everybody a chance.

 

In that spirit, then, I offer my unapologetic cheers for the Supreme Court in ruling Monday that employment discrimination along lines of sexual orientation is illegal.  It’s the right decision, and we’ll be a better country for it.

 

I’ll admit that I was surprised at the outcome, and especially surprised that Justice Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion. Gorsuch, who was nominated by President Trump, is a vocal proponent of “textualism,” or the idea that written laws should be taken as literally as possible.   Like many observers, over the years I’ve learned to take claims of “textualism” as mere fig leaves for a particular political agenda.  In this case, though, textualism pushed in the other direction, and Gorsuch followed. It was more than a fig leaf.  I didn’t expect that, but I’m glad to have been wrong.

 

Court decisions go only so far, of course; the history of racism in America after the Brown v. Board decision proves that.  But a win for fairness is a win, even as the devil waits among the details.  

 

So thank you, Supreme Court, for a much-needed moment of inclusion.  Congratulations to the entire LGBTQIA+ community on a genuine and surprising win.  And congratulations to Americans generally for suddenly finding ourselves in a country that’s just a little bit more decent than it was the day before.  I needed to believe that was still possible.  Thank you.




 

Read more by

Matt Reed

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Landmark Supreme Court ruling could redefine Title IX

Author discusses his new book on a university's approach to diversity

Johns Hopkins, CHEA Release Guide for Pandemic

When the National Guard came to campuses in Pennsylvania, university leaders had little power

54 Scientists Fired, Resigned Over NIH Inquiry Into Foreign Ties

Public research universities and some regional state colleges had decent admissions years

A student writes an open letter to administrators on her concerns about reopening campuses in the fa

My Scaffold Was Actually a Jenga Tower | Just Visiting

Ohio State Athletes Sign Pledge Accepting Risks of COVID-19

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not a Blank Check
The Current Plight of International Students
Are Campus Leaders Prepared
for the Impact of the Racial Crisis?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Win for Inclusion
Keynes, ‘The Price of Peace’, and the Intellectual Origins of Our Left/Right Divide
My Scaffold Was Actually a Jenga Tower
The Invisible Minority in STEM
A Productive Mashup
Advice to Those Starting a Ph.D. Program in the Fall
Back to Top