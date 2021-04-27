Print

  • Confessions of a Community College Dean

    In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.

Title

Zoom Haiku

Just because...

By

Matt Reed
April 28, 2021
 
 

 

 

Ring light, microphone 

Meeting is about to start 

Here’s the garbage truck 

 

--

 

Everyone on time

Feels uncanny, somehow wrong

Disorienting

 

--

 

Brady bunch boxes 

Colleagues in two dimensions 

Jamie, you’re on mute 

 

--

 

Dress shirt, neatly pressed 

Sweat pants, relatively clean 

Try not to stand up 

 

--

 

Powerpoint slide deck 

Trying to pay attention 

Mike’s dog steals the show 

 

--

 

Horrifying dose 

Of painful self-awareness 

Do I look like that? 

 

--

 

Time to wave bye-bye

It feels a little silly

But kind of charming

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more by

Matt Reed

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

College Pages

You may also be interested in...

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must End Either-Or Thinking About Skills
Research Universities
and the Innovation Economy
Universities Must Do More
to Address the Climate Emergency

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Zoom Haiku
A Higher Education Taxonomy
3 Questions With Josh Kim, First-Time Coursera Conference Attendee
Higher Education’s Biggest Challenge: Rethinking Ingrained Assumptions
Now on Sale: Your Brand
Nonreplacements
Back to Top