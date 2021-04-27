-
Confessions of a Community College Dean
In which a veteran of cultural studies seminars in the 1990s moves into academic administration and finds himself a married suburban father of two. Foucault, plus lawn care.
Title
Zoom Haiku
Just because...
By
April 28, 2021
Ring light, microphone
Meeting is about to start
Here’s the garbage truck
--
Everyone on time
Feels uncanny, somehow wrong
Disorienting
--
Brady bunch boxes
Colleagues in two dimensions
Jamie, you’re on mute
--
Dress shirt, neatly pressed
Sweat pants, relatively clean
Try not to stand up
--
Powerpoint slide deck
Trying to pay attention
Mike’s dog steals the show
--
Horrifying dose
Of painful self-awareness
Do I look like that?
--
Time to wave bye-bye
It feels a little silly
But kind of charming
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Trending Stories
- Lengthy confirmation process could slow progress on higher education issues
- Community college leaders want more data on student needs
- Divestment gains at some colleges, but can it spread where oil rules?
- Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
- Linfield Fires Jewish Professor Who Accused It of Anti-Semitism
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »