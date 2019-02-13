Does Elite Higher Education Function Like White Privilege? | Conversations on Diversity

Title
Does Elite Higher Education Function Like White Privilege?
The multicultural meritocracy gives its own a leg up, just not quite in the same way that it used to be done.
By
One gets the sense that if Ross Douthat ever gave the commencement address at an elite university, he would look out at the multicultural crowd of high achievers set to take the next step on the path of the meritocratic elite and shout, “Stop feeling so damn smug.”
Douthat bought himself a world of trouble when he praised the WASP sensibility of George H.W. Bush, but he helpfully clarified in a follow-up column that his intent was not to bring back the old white male elite but rather to criticize the multicultural meritocratic ruling class that we have now.
Those WASPs at least knew they were elite and therefore acted with a sense of duty. The elder Bush didn’t scorn the old Ann Richards saw that he was born on third base and thought he’d hit a triple because he knew it was true. He may not have thought that much about the individuals who were consigned to first base, or the dugout, or the cleaning crew, but at least he shouldered a sense of responsibility for the whole team.
If you are part of the multicultural meritocracy, on the other hand, Douthat characterizes you as being born on third base, hustling home and getting praised for hitting a grand slam.
I think the critics are right when they say that Douthat vastly understates the way the WASP elite ruled by racism, but I still think that he makes several important points about the multicultural meritocracy.
If the WASP elite was principally defined by white skin, male anatomy, old family ties and maybe a good tennis game, the thing that makes the multicultural meritocracy is attendance at elite universities. The most striking critique that Douthat makes here is that those of us who are in the multicultural meritocracy talk a good game about opening doors for a wider group of Americans, but what we are really excellent at is getting our kids into the right rooms.
Matthew StewarT describes the process of expensive tutors and test-whisperers in his Atlantic piece about the 9.9%. Here’s how he sums up the dynamic he sees: “The meritocratic class has mastered the old trick of consolidating wealth and passing privilege along at the expense of other people’s children.”
That’s when a sense of unease set in for me. You see, I’m the kind of person who buys and wears "Got Privilege?" t shirts. And when I wear them, I mean for you (read: you white person) to be seeing the message and feeling guilty. But should I be paying attention to all the fingers pointing back at me instead?
I know lots of minorities who went to elite universities and now do everything in our power to get our kids on the on-ramp to the same places. We will lean on our friends to arrange a cool internship at a museum or university or nonprofit, knowing that those very same people are the ones who do alumni admissions interviews for their alma maters, where they have the opportunity to score applicants higher because of their cool internships.
See the virtuous circle that we multicultural meritocrats have created for ourselves? Understand how those on the outside looking in might, once they see the game that’s being played, get a little mad about not being in on the deal? Now consider the people who have been listening to all the egalitarian talk from folks like me who live in neighborhoods they can’t afford, driving by and seeing the signs on our manicured lawns about supporting refugees, while no refugee can be found for miles because the rent is too damn high.
Recognize too that being white, at least in the blue parts of the country, doesn’t buy what it once did. The path to a good life is now a place at an elite college, and while the multicultural meritocracy can’t lock up university spots for their kids the way white skin could be genetically transferred, or a business could be passed down, we sure can try. As Pamela Druckerman writes, “Those who can afford to helicopter (parent) are making things more unequal for the next generation.”
Educational privilege nagging at you? Read Nikole Hannah-Jones.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Survey asks community college students to detail their challenges
What lessons can be learned from the Wright State faculty strike?
Yale University sued over fraternity culture, and plaintiffs demand coeducation
A budget-conscious online pathway to American college for international students
Professors should teach critical theory with a healthy dose of self-awareness (opinion)
Education Department Backtracks on Accreditation
Creighton expands medical school presence in Arizona
Shorter online courses offer flexible alternatives for students but pose challenges for instructors
Does Elite Higher Education Function Like White Privilege? | Conversations on Diversity
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!