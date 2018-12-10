Title
Imagining a Different Ending for the Kevin Hart / Oscars Scandal
Is there a scenario where everyone wins, and that makes us all a little better? How would we play for that?
By
I believe that the world is a better place when there is less prejudice against LGBTQ folks - when there is less prejudice towards any group, actually.
I also believe that the world is a better place when there is greater representation of racial minorities on high-profile stages.
So, I’m wondering if there is a way that the recent Kevin Hart scandal (ugly homophobic tweets from years back revealed, social media fury, down step) might have ended in a way that accomplishes the above.
How about this ending: Kevin Hart steps to the Oscars stage in a fly tux, opens with a hilarious joke, then looks the audience and the cameras square in the eye and talks about the gay people he knows who have enriched his life, and have slowly eroded the prejudice that he once held. He says, with a little catch in his throat, that all of us have prejudices, all of us do things that hurt people and that we regret, and that all of us can grow and change and improve. He challenges people to face their prejudices, to get to know people outside of their normal circles, to open their eyes to the wonder of human diversity, and to be kinder, more welcoming, in a word: better.
Let’s remember that Kevin Hart is a remarkable talent. Not only is he hilarious, he is a comedian who codes black in an identifiable way and also steals the show in performances for mass audiences, as in the film Jumanji 2 (we were on a family vacation, it was raining cats and dogs, there was really nothing else to do). In doing so, he offers the nation a great service: increasing black pride, reducing anti-black prejudice and spreading general hilarity.
I don’t think Kevin Hart’s race offers him any kind of direct protection when his anti-gay tweets are laid bare, but I don’t think it’s irrelevant either.
Can’t you see a family in Buffalo or Toledo or Oklahoma City watching the Oscars – mom, dad and eleven year old twin boys – and seeing Kevin Hart make his jokes, tell his story and offer his apology, and see the thought bubble form inside the father’s head: “Hey, I’ve thought some of those thoughts and made some of those jokes, and listening now to Kevin Hart, I’m a little embarrassed. But he changed, I can too.”
Play that scene across a variety of audiences – gay, straight, family, couple, single, black, white, Asian, Muslim, Jewish, Catholic, atheist, teenagers, trans, whatever. Doesn’t Kevin Hart being on stage doing that bit provide a service? Couldn’t it make people better? Maybe some coaches stop making homophobic jokes. Maybe some dads look at their sons and think, in an explicit way, “I’m going to love you whoever you choose to love.”
So, what would it have taken to get there?
Well, Kevin Hart would have had to have been willing to offer a public apology (he did it in a video, I imagine he would have been willing to do it on stage). And he would have had to believe that people would have been willing to accept the apology once it was offered and not, say, shut down the show.
I think human beings are generally better than their worst tweets. Kevin Hart is most certainly a better person than that bundle of ugly homophobia from years back indicates.
I imagine that the people who, upon hearing about those tweets, immediately took to social media to demand Kevin Hart’s scalp might, just might, have taken a different approach had they been offered the opportunity to have dinner with Kevin Hart instead.
Perhaps Kevin Hart would have had the grace to tell a story of contrition, and they would have had the – what’s the word here? Maybe generosity? – je ne sais quo to help him. Perhaps a friendship could have formed, a prejudice could have dissipated, new possibilities might have emerged, people might have been better after than they were before. And the nation might have been stronger.
Let’s play for those possibilities.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!