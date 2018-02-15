When the White Supremacists Come to Campus

The University of Tennessee is just the latest campus to experience threats from white supremacists. A group called the Traditionalist Workers Party has been distributing flyers and painting UT’s iconic rock with racist messages, and white supremacist leaders have been attempting to reserve space for so-called "educational programs."

It just so happened that I had a speaking gig at the Knoxville campus the week a lot of this stuff hit the fan. The strange juxtaposition offered some interesting lessons on what to do when white supremacists come to campus.

The first thing that struck me is how many people showed up for my talk on interfaith leadership. The lecture hall was basically standing room only, and it’s not because I’m that big of a name or that great of a speaker. It’s because my event served as a convenient convening opportunity for people disgusted by the poisonous presence of white supremacists.

I was especially taken by the number of Jewish and Muslim students in the room, and how ready they were to engage each other positively. Whatever differences those two groups might have with each other on the Middle East, they know they need to come together when their safety and well-being are threatened by far more proximate forces.

All of this suggests to me that a crisis is a terrible thing to waste. A harmonious community is a little like William Carlos Williams’ red wheel barrow -- a lot depends on it but you don’t truly appreciate that until you really need it. When the white supremacists show up, they are doing you the favor of highlighting the need to strengthen the pluralism of your community. You have people’s focused attention, for a short while at least, so how are you going to use it?

Here are a handful of suggestions: