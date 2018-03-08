Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 11

A friend had told Matt that if we really wanted to see disparity we should go see Dignowity, a downtown neighborhood still patchily gentrified. We ended up near the convergence of I-10, I-35, and US Route 87. There we found this woman, a figure of lonely desolation, under the rectilinear forms of the highways looming overhead. She didn’t mind photos but had no desire to talk. Dress for Success San Antonio, which runs programs for low-income and homeless women, is a block away.

A homeowner nearby tacks old shoes to a phone pole so the homeless can take them as needed, he said.