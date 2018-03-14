Print This

Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 13

Working with NYC street photographer Donato DiCamillo, San Antonio, Texas, January 2018.

Oronte
March 14, 2018
We decided to make another attempt to see The Dominion, which has been an engine of gentrification on the north side of San Antonio.

Heading north on I-10 we passed an empty lot the size of God, marking the scale of change. The lot is between the Forest Park Medical Center, which sold in bankruptcy in 2016 after a massive felony-fraud scandal, and the Landmark One Office Building. A hotel and conference center are planned for the site.

Just past it, after the ring road, are odd patches of land use and development that juxtapose: an indoor-skydiving place, IMAX theater, Bass Pro Shops, Maserati dealer, Ferrari dealer.... trailer park, mortuary, cemetery...golf course, The Dominion...trailer park.

Oronte

