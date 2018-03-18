Print This

Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 15

Working with NYC street photographer Donato DiCamillo, San Antonio, Texas, January 2018.

Oronte
March 18, 2018
The rest of that afternoon we drove through copycat subdivisions around The Dominion.

Those with new construction were often still ungated, and from them we could see The Dominion’s windows glistering gold in the sunset on distant hills.

Oronte

