Print This

Title

Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 18

Working with NYC street photographer Donato DiCamillo, San Antonio, Texas, January 2018.

By

Oronte
March 21, 2018
Comments
 
 

Unmarked offshoots from Camp Bullis Road head into the hills north of the trailer park. We took one that twisted up through dry vegetation and reminded me of Napa. (In fact, Hill Country, the “Texas Napa,” begins just a few miles away.) I made turns at random, intent only on gaining elevation, and was surprised when we were suddenly running along another Dominion wall. I suppose I should have noticed the Audis, the Lamborghini, and the steady stream of service trucks.

The only sign for Dominion on the entire route was a six-foot stone with a monochrome logo, decorated in Christmas garland and wreath and bows, outside the checkpoint-charlie gatehouse. A black security truck idled nearby.

There was a feeling of the sublime in not knowing the contours of The Dominion as it crawled up the hills, determined but hiding from view.

Read more by

Oronte

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Does Online Reinforce the Color Line?
California Community Colleges logo
Forging New Territory Online
When Core Values Collide

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Free Sophomore Year, Redux
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 18
Live from the League, Day 3
Leaning Into the HAIL Storm
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 17
Recruiting as a Senior Grad Student

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top