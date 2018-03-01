Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay, 6

(Parts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5)

Early scholars of gated communities in America point out that the walls don’t just enclose and separate the well-to-do. They also inspire containment for the less powerful: closed streets and barriers, such as highways, in urban neighborhoods; fences around low-income housing projects; cul-de-sacs and meandering streets that discourage public transport in subdivisions; and dead-end roads in trailer parks.

Kristy lives with three wolf-dogs in a trailer park hard against Dominion’s north wall. There’s only one way in or out. She told us about her job with H-E-B, the San Antonio grocery chain, which she said she was lucky to have, because it paid well and had good benefits. People lined up to work for H-E-B, she said. She liked that her store was new and attractive—it had a Whole Foods vibe—but she said that too was a sign of change in the area. She worried her trailer park might be broken up and sold if developers wanted the land for more gentrification. She didn’t know where else she could afford to live within driving distance of her job.