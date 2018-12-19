Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad

Just over a week ago I was reflecting on one of my first faculty job interviews, way back when (in 1995), that 'went bad' when the search committee chair called up, unannounced, and conducted a 45 minute long non-interview interview while I was eating breakfast. Years later I heard the same department, part of a prominent New Zealand university in the South Island, did this to several other applicants as well.

Memories stirred up, I decide to post a brief tweet about the non-interview interview experience and asked the people who follow my Twitter feed "What’s your terrible/surprising academic job interview memory?." I expected, at the most, 7-10 responses (if I was lucky).

The responses were slow at first, as expected, and then the pace of responses picked up, and up, and up, and here we are now, seven days later, with 220,000+ "impressions" and 28,200+ "total engagements" (in Twitter metrics parlance). Hundreds of people responded in ways that I both expected and did not expect. And there is a geography to these responses - mainly people from North America, the UK, and Ireland.

Now those of us who have gone through search process training and managed searches will not be completely surprised at the nature of the responses. But WOW, I was genuinely surprised just how many truly terrible moments if not entire visits were experienced by faculty members when navigating the search process they were invited to participate in.

What were some of the more evident patterns to emerge over the week of fascinating responses? They could be summarized this way, though I am sure you could identify plenty of additional/other patterns:

Weak if not inept use of email systems to transmit job search invitations. Erroneous invitations.

Interviews gone bad in conference hotel rooms (think unmade beds, multiple male interviewees & single female candidates, open bathroom doors).

Frequent questions and glaring hints of inquiry about marital status, pregnancies, children, personal identity (that often start with "I'm not supposed to ask you about this but..."). These questions and hints are overwhelmingly targeted at female candidates.

Regular comments about body shapes and dress-style, again overwhelmingly targeted at female candidates.

Group interview visits, including meals together, and sometimes including the presence of other interviewees at job talks. The Hunger Games mentioned more than once.

Frequent bizarre comments by deans, chairs of departments, and chairs of hiring committees that detract from the core objective of the search process, and throw off candidates' focus (and not in a good way).

Missing, inaccurate and poorly planned itineraries.

Meal planning done poorly, if at all, or on behalf of the candidate with no input from the candidate.

Sleeping members of the audience (including search committee members) at job talks and some interviews.

Unrealistic sample class lectures where professors or the search committee pretend to be students.

Squabbling over meal budgets in front of the candidates, as well as under-resourced searches.

Lack of allocated time for candidates to ask more than a token question.

Awkward if not unethical management of "diversity" dimensions of searches and candidate visits.

Late processing of expense claims.

Erroneous offer and rejection communications. Extremely late and sometimes non-existent updates, with some candidates still waiting for updates years later.

See below for a sample of the hundreds of responses that unexpectedly came through via Twitter. They start with the ones related to what is now my pet peeve (hotel room interviews), and then are randomly stacked up.

The causes associated with these patterns are also worth discussing and debating. Causes range from sexism and patriarchy, through to a remarkable willingness of universities (not to mention associations like the American Economic Association, the American Historical Association, and the Modern Language Association) to permit hotel rooms to be used as venues for interviews. Bad idea!

There is also an evident lack of common understandings of what the role(s) of search committee members should be when hosting campus visitors, as well as dereliction of duty by all too many search committee chairs. A week of processing all these responses makes me wonder if deans, senior climate/diversity administrators, HR directors, and provosts and presidents should get a summary report on how professionally each and every search was managed. This said, one respondent rightfully explained that job applicants in precarious positions might not want to respond honestly to a post-interview survey, or indeed at all.

On the basis of this unexpected form of public feedback, academia can and must do better. And we should not be allowing the unequal supply-demand relationship to facilitate less than professional behavior. I'm biased, but my own university does a great job in training up search committee chairs and members via initiatives like The Women in Science & Engineering Leadership Institute (WISELI), including their Searching for Excellence & Diversity®: Workshops for Faculty Search Committees Recruiting and Hiring Faculty and two editions of WISELI's guidebook for search committee members: a national edition and a UW-Madison edition. But we can all do better, even in universities that provide such training.

In closing, I recommend that you pass on this blog to search committee chairs/members, HR staff, and department staff processing expense claims of visiting candidates, and ask them to trawl through all of the responses to my original tweet. It's also worth reflecting on what your department and university is doing to ensure these sorts of experiences never occur on your campus, or in a distant hotel room at a disciplinary or interdisciplinary conference (assuming you work in academia).

Lest I be accused of just focusing on the negative/shocking, don't forget my original prompt was "What’s your terrible/surprising academic job interview memory?"! Given this it's inevitable the responses dealt with so many these bizarre experiences. But it's a festive time of the year, so I tried to include some surprising (in a good way) tweets, and a witty tweet at the very end that was the most 'liked' of all of them.

This happened to a classmate, but my god:

Gets picked up at airport by department chair who looks surprised....

AND THEN ADMITS THAT HE WASN'T SUPPOSED TO HAVE BEEN INVITED TO CAMPUS https://t.co/3w6I6tyC7Y — Ian And a Partridge in a Petrie (@icpetrie) December 12, 2018

Interview in hotel room with two men, with unmade bed and room service from the night before just lying there. Blech. — Lori Mumpower (@LoriMumpower) December 12, 2018

First round interview in hotel room. Seat was angled toward the bathroom so that I could partially see in. 10 minutes, one of the 3 profs gets up, goes in the bathroom, AND DOES NOT CLOSE THE DOOR. He was in there for 5 minutes, and the sounds made it obvious what was happening. https://t.co/Jha0mtqYEG — Douglas Webber (@dougwebberecon) December 14, 2018

Being in a tight hotel bedroom with an all male committee at the AEA - question arises: “do I care enough about this interview to risk being sexually assaulted by these set of strange men?” — Latika Gupta (@LatikaGuptaMTU) December 13, 2018

I had an AHA interview years ago where the search chair opened the door to his small room wearing a bathrobe. He sat in the edge of the bed the whole time. To his credit, he was the only person at AHA, running three searches. Did not get a campus interview, or who knows what... — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) December 12, 2018

The creepy one where I sat on the bed because they didn’t get a hotel room with a conference room. And yes I had a female friend also interviewed the same way by the same place. But yeah your shitty apology at the opening for not having funds for a bigger room really helped. https://t.co/aMADa0qQxp — Peter Gratton (@PeterMGratton) December 12, 2018

I forgot to mention that this began as a conference interview in a hotel room. The committee stopped the interview when their room service arrived, and ate in front of me, while I sat in polite silence on the edge of a bed (questioning all my life choices....) — Jes Battis (@jesbattis) December 13, 2018

Interview team didn’t pay for a table in employment center at JMM and I was interviewed in a hotel room. I sat on a low chair in the corner and four men sat on the beds. Then I had to walk out with the four of them behind me. — Stephanie (@SitDownPee) December 13, 2018

At AEA interview. Interviewer: Now son, are you married?

Me, silently: Did he really say that?

Me, aloud: Uh, no...

Interviewer: Now don't you worry, we've been admitting lots of female graduate students lately.

Me, silently: OMG, he did!

Me, aloud: [silence] — Jeffrey Grogger (@jgrogger) December 13, 2018

Interviewed for a faculty position at a German university. Turns out all four interviewees were invited at the same time. We got to sit in the audience and watch each other’s seminars, one after the other. One-on-one interaction with hosts was almost non-existent. — Grant P (@gp_wisconsin) December 12, 2018

That time at Leeds when 10 candidates for 2 jobs all interviewed on the same day so they decided to have a dinner at which the head of dept told us if we were coming back for the second day. Made it to day 2; didn’t get the job..... — Alan Richardson (@arichardson_phi) December 12, 2018

All 4 candidates were interviewed on the same day, taken to dinner, and seated next to each other. We were told one of us would get the nod during dinner via a tap on the back. Thought it was a joke. It wasn’t (and it wasn’t me). — Mauricio Drelichman (@MDrelichman) December 12, 2018

Was asked to pay for all of the expenses upfront and would get reimbursed. I was reimbursed for less than the cost of the flight because when they were told the budget they thought it was per candidate. It was for the total search. — Josh Bolton (@JoshBoltonPhD) December 14, 2018

During my interview for my first job (at Carnegie Mellon), I was surprised to find that one of the afternoon slots (labeled "committee" in my schedule) involved roughly 10 faculty members questioning me all at once. — Martha Alibali (@mwalibali) December 12, 2018

When I found where I was supposed to be I was chastised like an errant child by the dept head for being late and throwing off their schedule.



Same visit: the only female prof. pulled me aside and told me to stay far, far, away. — Dr. Gillian Lynn Ryan (@GillianLynnRyan) December 12, 2018

Two faculty members starting yelling at each other over the question one of them had just asked me; then four tenured members took me to lunch where they negotiated in front of me whether the dean had given them enough money for the search so they could all order the bento box. — Jeffrey L. McNairn (@JLMcNairn) December 12, 2018

I definitely got asked more than once whether I planned to have children.... But my most uncomfortable was this: once, in an interview with a dean, he learned that I was from the South and then wanted to talk to me about Nascar. — Lesley Bartlett (@LesleyBartlett_) December 13, 2018

When the associate dean told me his BMW was bigger than the dean’s, but that the dean’s wife had reassured her husband that his size was just fine where it really mattered. — Dr. Jennifer Berdahl (@JBerdahl) December 12, 2018

Being asked about whether I was married, what my wife did for a living, whether we had kids, and what church we attended. This was on an interview at a doctoral university in the US that really needed to remind their staff how these things work. #goodtimes — Martin Edwards (@MartinSEdwards) December 15, 2018

"How old are you? How old are your children? Are you planning on having any more children?"

What stunned me more than the questions, was that nobody ever said anything about it. Noone ever told him that he can't ask that. When I complained to (F) HoD (a year later) I got a shrug. — Dr. Mooki (@MookiTsimooki) December 14, 2018

A year or two after my interview, at a conference reception where I was introduced by the search chair as someone who was nursing at the time of the interview. I’m shocked all over again tweeting this. — Leigh Graham (@grahamad) December 13, 2018

During my presentation, a senior panel member put his head in his hands and muttered "death, death, death"... (I only found out later that's how he concentrates, and he became my great mentor) — Shep McHardcastle (@mchardcastle) December 12, 2018

Being told by panel member that one candidate was preferable because she studied her own kind, while the other two of us studied the “little people” in Nicaragua and Tanzania — Julie Cupples (@juliecupples79) December 12, 2018

... the time the search committee accidentally started cc’ing me with their rather contentious deliberations about who to hire. I guess it was the same cc as the interview arrangements, and they forgot I was on it. Search chair was appropriately mortified. — Alex Brewis (Slade) (@brewis_alex) December 19, 2018

Got a letter saying I didn’t get the job ... I never applied. — Daniel J. Weeks (@DanielJWeeks1) December 12, 2018

A friend of a friend was asked if they planned on having children because they didn’t want working mothers in their lab. And for me the professor asked if I’d have blind loyalty for him. Never leave and appreciate him fully. — Daria Morgendorffer (@HelloSalamHola) December 12, 2018

Being interviewed for a Masters spot by a relatively eminent prof. He proceed to spin round his swivel chair and got stuck with his back to me. Carried on the interview facing the window. He also told me I'd need to 'improve my accent' as he couldn't understand me (I'm irish)!! — Kate 'queue jumper' Futter (@katefutter) December 14, 2018

The first thing the search committee member who picked me up at my motel told me at the beginning the campus visit was that the only reason I was invited was because I was the cheapest ticket of all the candidates who applied. “But, good luck trying” — DJ Wrisley (@DJWrisley) December 13, 2018

Interview schedule said “pick up from hotel to go to campus” at some early hour. I assumed by car. Wrong. Long legged male in full-march mode, me in my best new interview heels (ouch) all the (long) way to campus. Then straight into interview performances. Not the worst, but... — sue roberts (@roberts_sue) December 12, 2018

VC of small UK university was chairing the interview panel. Glanced at my CV: I see you're from Yorkshire. I don't like people from Yorkshire. — Seth Giddings (@sethgiddings) December 13, 2018

Campus visit. Within 5 minutes of arrival was told by one search committee member (a woman) that "co-eds wear so little clothing here that we have to give men an extra year before tenure." — (((Curtis Perry))) (@c_perry) December 12, 2018

Another time at a British university I was asked by very senior colleague if I’d considered ‘going back’ to India. I’m from Canada and had lived in the UK for 7 years. — Dr Prachi Srivastava (@PrachiSrivas) December 13, 2018

“Congratulations!” said the male chair of the all-male search committee of the all-male department. ”We are offering you the position. It will be interesting to see if you can actually balance a career and family.” — Donna Wasserman (@cclifer) December 12, 2018

At dinner, the chair of the search committee declared, off topic given the discussion, that sign languages were clearly inferior to spoken languages. I paused, thought about whether I wanted to job or not, decided it didn't matter, and proceded to ensure I wasn't hired. — Carla Hudson Kam (@CarlaHudsonKam) December 12, 2018

Interviewed as a new mom w a 4 wk-old (nb- DON'T DO THIS). My mom flew to help bc partner couldn't travel. FIRST thing dept chair said upon picking me up:"This is the first time a candidate brought their mom to an interview". Instantly belittled 3-gens of women making sacrifices. — Mary Heskel (@MaryHeskel) December 12, 2018

I was told that: 1) black feminist theory was passé; 2) the chicken sandwich was the vegetarian option; and 3) the Dean didn’t support my hire because the last ABD candidate they hired didn’t finish her dissertation and committed suicide in the first semester. — Keisha-Khan Y. Perry (@drkeishakhan) December 13, 2018

At dinner w/chair of search committee, night before on campus int. Told it was informal, to bring my spouse (we had just gotten in to town). Search chair proceeded to talk *only* to my husband for 2+ hrs. Was soooooo weird. (Husband w/o Ph.D, not partner hire, to be clear) — Candace Winstead (@CandaceWinstea1) December 12, 2018

During a job talk, the faculty member sitting closest to me put his hand in his waistband Al Bundy-style. pic.twitter.com/THM6mwW3RL — TSStabler (@StablerTanya) December 12, 2018

Colleague of mine in Ireland sat on an interview board where the chairperson vomited into a wastepaper basket, slowly wiped her mouth before asking the candidate to describe a challenging experience he faced. — John Horgan (@Drjohnhorgan) December 12, 2018

Getting picked up for breakfast by faculty whose first words were "You're not hungry, right?" He then turned on his heel and walked out to the car. Lunch was during my job talk. 14 hours later, I actually got to sit down for dinner as the first meal of the day. — Carolyn E. Holmes (@carolyneholmes) December 12, 2018

Food at breakfast ordered for me with out consultation and then dinner ordered for me by a different person. Both meals had something I’m allergic to. I should have taken it as a warning. I got the job. I still work there but was given an opportunity to work in a different dept. — Dr. Linda Bui (@Lindambui) December 12, 2018

Crying to a bank teller one Christmas Eve. My fridge and checking account were empty b/c I was still waiting on multiple departments to reimburse me interview travel expenses from a month before. — Jenn Sims (@RavenclawSoc23) December 12, 2018

Did a phone interview while our family was visiting my Mother in the small town I grew up in. Took the phone out to the balcony because our toddler was being unpredictable. Had to explain the need to repeatedly pause the interview while an endless line of farm tractors drove by. — Glen Jones (@glenjonesoise) December 12, 2018

These comments are terrifying and awesome. Mine is not as good. Flight delayed. Arrived 7 AM after 14 hr travel. Interviewed two days. Dept chair shook my hand and said welcome, you have the offer. Never heard another thing from anyone at the institution. — Mark Hayes (@1546mah) December 14, 2018