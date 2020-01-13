Sritama Chatterjee is a second year PhD student at the Department of English, University of Pittsburgh. You can find her on Twitter SritamaBarna.

Photographs from a solidarity meeting condemning the brutal attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students and faculty at the University of Pittsburgh

In the last month and a half, I woke up in the morning almost every day to receive terrible news arriving from India that ranged from state-sponsored police brutality on students at Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University to passing of a law that specifically targeted minorities. Furthermore, right-wing goons beat up students and faculty mercilessly inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), one of the premier research institutes in India. To make things worse, most of these things were happening during finals week when many grad students would have final papers due along with other deadlines to meet, such as submitting grades. Being so far away from home, I suffered from a strange sense of guilt for being abroad when perhaps I should have been there on the ground. But it made me even more resolute to fight against the right wing.

However, the ascendancy of right wing governments to power is not unique to India because in the last few years, right wing governments are increasingly on the rise globally. It is time to build solidarity across borders because the fight against right wing needs to be sustained over time as it has insidious and long-term effects on people’s lives. This requires commitment which is especially difficult when you are a graduate student employee pressed for time. The challenges of organizing as an international graduate student are unique because one is not always familiar with the intricacies of organizing work in a different country.

There are, however, some strategies for organizing as an international graduate student and ways in which one can be involved, even when one is far away from home.

Get Permissions: Although it varies from one country to another, if you have to organize a peaceful protest meeting or a rally in a public space, you generally need to get permission from the city authority as well as the police, so that you are legally safe and protected. Check the website of your city and the state (if you are located in the U.S.) to read guidelines about how to go about seeking permits. Sometimes, you need to apply for permits well in advance of the meeting/rally so make sure that you have enough time between the time of application and the date of the event. In case you have any doubts about the procedure of applying for permits, do not hesitate to call up or visit the permit office in person for more clarity. Officials at the permit office are helpful and often coordinate with the police. Also make sure that you check jurisdictions, to understand what space falls under whose jurisdiction because you might need multiple permits.

Organize a Teach-in at your University: Teach-ins are a powerful way to reach out to people and let them know of circumstances under which people are living in countries governed by right-wing governments. One of the ways teach-ins can be organized is to reach out to student groups and faculty in your university who you think could be your allies in organizing a teach-in. Once you have a core group (this could be a small group of about 6-7 people), consider having a meeting to decide the date, time, venue, and the topics that will be covered in the teach-in. You don’t need to be doing everything on your own. Assign responsibilities to individuals to get things done faster and more effectively. My roommates, Silpa Mukherjee and Rahul Kumar, who are also fellow organizers, and I swear by Google Docs and Excel sheets to allocate responsibilities. Teach-ins are also wonderful spaces to publicly ally with minority groups who have done grassroots work and are affected by the right wing government in their home countries. For instance, at the University of Pittsburgh where I am located, we have a teach-in on the 17th of January, where we aim to combine information sessions about what’s going on in India with participatory and creative sessions of art-making for a rally against fascism in India, organized for the 26th of January.

Reach out to Local Solidarity and Coalition Groups: Make a list of coalition groups and solidarity networks might be supportive of your cause. Email them (again, divide responsibilities) and be specific about the kind of labor and support you need from them. There is a possibility that they have more experience with organizing rallies and marches. So request their help and chances are that they will respond positively.

Communication Platforms and List-Servs: Coordinating and disseminating information is key. Therefore, it is a good idea to have a list-serv that has all the contact details of organizations and people that you want to reach out. Decide what communication platform you will be using for easy communication. If you fear that your communication platforms, such as WhatsApp, is being surveilled, then you might consider using an alternative communication platform such as Slack. Check the privacy policies of the communication platform that you are using.

Put up Fliers: I recognize that sometimes we might be located at places where collective organizing is difficult because of less student strength. In that case, you might consider printing out fliers that outline the events happening in a country and a call for mobilization. Designed fliers are great but they do not need to be fancy as long as they are pithy. These fliers could be put up on bulletin boards and other places that students visit frequently.

Be Active on Social Media: Hashtag activism, for all its limitations can be tremendously effective in getting the word out. Tweet, retweet, share pictures, videos, and testimonies of people affected by right wing brutalities. However, make sure that you keep your accounts safe so that you don’t end up losing your accounts or getting logged out (happened to me multiple times). Padmini Ray Murray, who works with digital-humanities-related-affairs advises, “Make sure your phone number isn't visible in your profile, and please do not post screenshots of conversations that have any kind of phone numbers displayed. Turn on two-factor authentication for your social media (and don't use the same password everywhere). Check your settings and make sure your email and phone are set up for recovery. Add three trusted friends in the recovery section to help you recover your account. If you end up losing your account, don't worry, just try to recover it. Don't click random links on any device. Add the Google authenticator app on your phone and set it up to work with Facebook for times when you don't have a cell network to get SMS messages on.”

Quotidian conversations: It is important to keep the momentum going against the right wing and therefore the organizing cannot end at simply having events. The conversations need to be kept alive on an everyday basis and therefore talk to people you know in the elevators, in the WhatsApp groups that you are in (it can be difficult, but don’t exit those groups) and while catching up with an old friend over coffee. There is more power in simple daily conversations than you might think.

Archive: Document and archive everything. From moments of violence, voices of resistance, and photographs, to fliers and protest songs, everything need to be archived to build a narrative against right wing forces. Only time will tell how important this archive is going to be.

So what are you waiting for? Let’s join hands to build an international movement against the Right Wing!

What are some of the steps that you have taken as an international student to fight against Right wing forces? Please let us know through your comments!

(Images screenshot from a video recorded by Tsohil Bhatia and used with their permission)