-
GradHacker
A Blog from GradHacker and MATRIX: The Center for Humane Arts, Letters and Social Sciences Online
Title
Applications & Professional Development
Regardless of what you are applying for, these simple techniques will help you get better at writing applications while also providing an opportunity for intensive professional development.
By
Brady Krien is a Ph.D. candidate in English Literature and an MLIS student at the University of Iowa where he works in the Grad Success office. You can find him on Twitter at @BradyKrien and at his website.
It’s application season for many graduate students. Whether it’s for summer funding, for internal fellowships, or for award nominations, the spring semester is often filled with request for various application materials, each with their own challenges. Some will allow only a paragraph to sum up the totality of your research agenda while others will require highly polished C.V.s and teaching statements. But at least one thing is true for applications of all types: writing them is hard. They require presenting oneself in the best possible light, bragging in the humblest way possible, and distilling all of the complexity of one’s teaching or research or even oneself into a tidy package.
Despite these challenges, or rather because of them, writing and submitting applications is also an opportunity for intensive professional development. While winning grant money or putting the award on a C.V. is certainly valuable, the very process of completing the application is often an important form of professional practice. It requires very high level thinking about teaching, research, or career goals. It demands careful reflection and metacognition. Most applications, in other words, require the applicant to think through some aspect of their educational career in a methodical way. This is an essential component of all professional development. To help maximize the effectiveness of your application, I’ve put together some tips for making the most of the process and helping to develop both applicant and application.
Tell Your Story
The most frequent piece of advice that I give to students is that they need to tell a story. Many of the applications that I see start out, quite naturally, with what I call “bullet point writing.” Regardless of whether or not actual bullet points are used, this type of writing involves a lot of lists. The attempt to include everything that could possibly be relevant in the small space granted by the application naturally leads most authors to provide very little detail about a lot of elements. This is generally the wrong approach as it involves a lot of “telling” and very little “showing,” leading to a less memorable application.
What is far better is to provide a narrower, but more detail-rich application. Always be sure to respond to all of the prompts, but focus more on fewer things. For instance, in a teaching statement, an accounting of all the various types of assignments and activities that you incorporate in class will be much less compelling than more detailed examples of a few really effective assignments or activities. No one who has ever been in front of a classroom can reasonably expect someone to fully explain their approach to teaching in one or two pages. It’s simply not possible. Instead, provide concrete examples of the things that you do in the classroom, including how students respond to them. This is far more effective, memorable, and believable and it will also prepare you to eventually answer interview questions about your teaching or research in a really compelling manner.
Prioritize
A big part of the process of telling your story is prioritizing. If you’re writing a research statement, or a dissertation abstract, there will never be enough room to cover all of the elements that you find interesting or intriguing and attempting to capture them all will only lead to confusion and chaos within your application. Instead, you have to condense your application down to the most important or essential elements. This is hard, especially for larger projects, and I find that one of the easiest ways to do this is to write or talk your way through it. Chat with a friend outside of your field and explain your project to them. Ask them to repeat back to you what the most important points are. Freewrite about your project, free associating for 20 or 30 minutes about what your project does and why it’s important and go back through and highlight the stuff that is most valuable. Keep refining until you have a paragraph or even a sentence. This brief statement is incredibly useful in everything from applying to conferences or 3MT competitions to making decisions about what direction to take your project, your teaching, or your career. As simple as it seems, knowing what is most important to you can help to provide guidance when challenges or opportunities arise.
Know Your Purpose
In academia, it’s often very easy to ignore the motivation behind our work. Our training tends to focus on what we are doing and how we are doing it, but very rarely do we connect them back to a larger purpose. We operate within disciplines populated by other scholars or teachers who often share an unspoken understanding of why the work is important, at least in the broad strokes. This means that we very rarely have to explain to others (save for family gatherings) why our work has value. We don’t often, in other words, talk about the stakes of our work, why it matters to our discipline, to society, even to ourselves. If you are writing for an audience outside of your immediate field, it is essential that your implicit understanding of why your work is important is made as explicit as possible.
This is the question that I find myself asking graduate students I work with on applications quite frequently: why does your work matter? What, if any, are the broader implications? Who is likely to benefit from this work? How did you first get interested in this field or this question? It’s unlikely that many applications will ask these directly or that it would even be a good idea to include your answers in any given application, but understanding what drives your research or your teaching or your career goals and being able to communicate that effectively to someone outside of your field and articulating that for yourself and your audience will make your application much, much stronger. It will also serve you well as you start to make career decisions and go on the job market. It will streamline deciding what to apply for and where to apply and it will likely serve as a the basis for building connections with others in your discipline, whether you meet them at a conference or in a job interview. And yes, it will likely make that eternally frustrating conversation at Thanksgiving just a little bit easier.
What advice for those who are tackling applications this spring? Feel free to share in the comments below or with us on Twitter.
[Image by Unsplash user rawpixel and used under a Creative Commons Public Domain Dedication.]
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Duke professor advises students that failure to speak in English outside the classroom could negativ
Lawsuit raises questions about DNA testing, race and admissions
Why Can't My New Employees Write? | Just Visiting
U of Illinois Faculty Senate considering ways to protect classroom spaces from political disruptions
The benefits of transferring out of a Ph.D. program if it isn't a fit (opinion)
Liberty University stands by CIO, despite questionable business activities
Study: Investment in public university presidents doesn't mean return in philanthropy or state fundi
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!