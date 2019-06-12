-
GradHacker
A Blog from GradHacker and MATRIX: The Center for Humane Arts, Letters and Social Sciences Online
Title
Making the Most of Your Summer Internship
Lessons learned from past internships that can apply your graduate ones.
Andrew Bishop is pursuing a Master of Public Policy at the University of Virginia. You can follow him on Twitter @xiongandi.
For many grad students, summer is a chance to leave the classroom and have a new experience outside of the university environment. Some programs (like mine) require students to participate in a summer internship within their respective disciplines so that they can practice newly acquired skills, explore potential career paths, and build their resume. Internships can provide you with a new lens through which you can contextualize your work and see where you fit in the broader field.
The problem with internships is that they can often be hit-or-miss. While some organizations have a robust program that allows interns to dive into engaging projects and receive mentorship, others are ill-equipped and barely have enough work to fill one’s time. As an undergraduate, I had internships across this spectrum. I remember the excitement of digging into research on education policy that came with one internship, but also the boredom that came with another.
Internships require a significant investment of time that can take away from personal research projects as well as much-needed downtime over the summer. They are also often unpaid. Although some programs offer financial assistance, internships can come at a great expense if they do not provide an in depth and relevant experience.
Other Gradhackers have written about how important it is to learn how to navigate your grad internship. This is especially true if your previous internships were meant for undergraduates. As I moved into my internship experience this summer, I took a number of steps to ensure that I would make the most of the experience. From day one, I was able to jump right in with a plan of action that has guided me in the right direction so far. I’ve listed those steps below in hopes that others will be able to find success at their summer internships, no matter where on the spectrum your internship falls.
1. Set goals for what you want to accomplish over the course of the experience.
One of my biggest areas for growth when I was an undergraduate intern was not knowing what I wanted to get out of the experience. I went in with the mindset of simply wanting to sample what working at a specific organization would be like. While I gained some valuable experience, I also missed opportunities to push myself outside of my comfort zone and grow through that process.
This summer, I set specific goals around improving both hard and soft skills that I know I will need in my career moving forward. Since coming to grad school, I’ve taken several quantitative classes, and I’ve made sure to incorporate what I’ve learned into my internship each day. For example, while email is the preferred method of communication for most of us in grad school, it is often slower than making a phone call. I’ve set a goal to make sure I always make the call if it will improve my productivity. Setting these goals has not only made me more efficient, but has also deepened my understanding of my graduate coursework thus far.
2. Be proactive in learning from those working around you.
Part of what makes a successful internship is learning from others working in the organization. Yet not all environments make this process easy. I distinctly remember one internship experience where I rarely felt a part of the team. The office had very little social interaction, preferring to communicate almost entirely via email even though we all sat right next to each other. I had trouble understanding the roles that people held, and as a result never felt entirely comfortable reaching out and seeing if there was more I could learn. After completing that internship, I knew I never wanted a working experience like that again.
It is important to recognize that many of those who you will be working with are incredibly busy and may not have a lot of time to chat during the workday. However, a little bit of online research can help you better understand the roles that they play as well as how you might be able to contribute during your time there. Most organizations have an org chart available online that can help you figure out who you may want to speak with during your internship or what office might have projects in which you might be interested. It also never hurts to ask if someone is available to speak with you over lunch or to formally schedule a meeting with someone.
3. Have a plan for downtime.
Whether you are collecting data, waiting for an email response, or your boss is out for a day, it is inevitable that there will be a degree of downtime during your internship experience. Rather than spending that time aimlessly perusing the web, have a plan that you can implement to use that time for your own professional development.
I decided early on that I would spend any downtime catching up on relevant journal articles in my internship’s field. Not only would this allow me to work towards my goal of improving my quantitative literacy, but it would also give me the chance to gain a more nuanced understanding of some of the areas I am working on at my internship.
How do you plan to make the most of your summer internship? Please feel free to share in the comments below.
[Image taken and submitted by the author.]
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
A professor who has taught for more than a half century explains why he hasn't been willing to retir
Authors discuss new book on inequities in American higher education
Intergenerational Justice | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Teaching strategies for helping make students more responsible for their own learning (opinion)
Oberlin ordered to pay bakery $11 million over protests
Trump administration issues proposal to loosen standards for college accreditors
ABA Yanks Thomas Jefferson Accreditation
Tied to bishop scandal, Wheeling Jesuit chairman steps down months after exigency
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!