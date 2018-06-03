-
GradHacker
A Blog from GradHacker and MATRIX: The Center for Humane Arts, Letters and Social Sciences Online
Title
Science Summer Reading
Some science-themed books for your summer reading lists.
Ingrid J. Paredes is a Ph.D. candidate in chemical engineering at New York University. You can find her on Twitter @ingridjoylyn.
Grades are in, and the sun is out! Summer is a great time to recharge and reflect on the academic year. For me, nothing is more relaxing and motivating than reading a good book. While there are plenty of great reads for graduate students, here is a summer reading list about science and from some of the best science writers.
For entertainment: Bonk by Mary Roach. I am a huge fan of Mary Roach’s work. In each of her books, she takes readers with her as she explores the science of a topic, from war to the alimentary canal. In Bonk, she studies sex, and through her endeavor learns about the day-to-day work of sex researchers. Her curiosity is endless, and Roach takes readers along with her as she delves through dense literature and interviews scientists studying everything—neuroscience of sex, genital transplants, and so on. It’s entertaining to see how science can be applied even to questions we don’t normally find ourselves asking, even about activities people participate in regularly. Sometimes Roach’s journey is laugh-out-loud funny and shocking—for one of her interviews Roach uses herself and husband, becoming the first volunteers in one of the studies she reviews!!
For a new perspective: How to Bake Pi by Eugenia Cheng. In this book, Cheng introduces logic and mathematics with in the context of cooking. Each chapter begins with an easy-to-follow recipe—a few of which I’ve tried myself in an effort to learn how to cook (the chocolate brownies are my favorite!). Following each recipe, Cheng goes into a deep, yet accessible explanation of different mathematical principles. Her enthusiasm encourages readers to think about mathematics in a greater context than solving equations, and her writing has informed the way I approach my own academic writing—I now try to make it as easily understandable as possible.
For inspiration: Lab Girl by Hope Jahren. I read Lab Girl at the end of 2017 and have returned to it many times since then. In this scientific memoir, Jahren documents her life, from childhood to her beginnings as a professor, building her lab from scratch. Often when it comes to science writing, the focus is on the scientists’ findings rather than on the humanity that motivated those findings. Lab Girl is just the opposite: writing past the “eureka” moments in the laboratory and instead detailing the mundane day-to-day routine of lab work and relationships with her labmates. Her story is engrossing, and her writing is beautiful. I devoured this book in two sittings separated only by sleep.
For reflection: Gratitude by Oliver Sacks. This short collection of essays offer Sacks’ profound reflections on life. While each of these essays were published individually in The New York Times, packaged together Gratitude makes for a great, though short, read that has helped me put my day-to-day life in perspective. Published after he revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, Gratitude focuses on the meaning Sacks has found during his life. As the last book he published before his death, Gratitude provided me with a sense of closure, which was satisfying and succinct. Sacks’ true happiness with his life shines through, and the essays give his life’s work a greater context—a great read for an afternoon dedicated to introspection.
What are on your summer reading lists?
[Image by Flickr user André Lopes and used under a Creative Commons license.]
Read more by
Topics
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!