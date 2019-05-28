-
GradHacker
A Blog from GradHacker and MATRIX: The Center for Humane Arts, Letters and Social Sciences Online
Title
Wrapping up the Disability in Grad School Series
Some things I'd like you to take away from this series.
By
Alyssa is a doctoral student in neuroscience at the University of Rhode Island. Follow them @yes_thattoo or check out their personal blog.
My loose series about disability in graduate school has been running for a while now. I didn't realize quite how long it was going to get when I started it—I knew I wanted to tell professors that their disabled students and colleagues are paying attention when they talk about disability or about other disabled people. I also knew I wanted to explain why the accommodations talk can be scary as a student. My musings on how "out" I need to be in order to get and use my accommodations and how this depends on both my specific accommodations and the design of the class had been bouncing around in my head a while.
However, I didn't have ideas for the other posts in the series until later. My discussion of disclosure (and non-disclosure) as a teacher only exists because Patrick asked me about it while I was writing about accommodations! My augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) and autism awareness month posts came up because the series was ongoing during the relevant awareness months.
Sometimes it's been fun, and sometimes it's felt more like sitting down at the keyboard to bleed. But now I'm wrapping up the series, so here's some things I'd like you to take away from it all:
Disabled people aren't a monolith: we're all different humans, whether or not we have the same labels. What worked for your one student with Condition XYZ 10 years ago might not be what your colleague with Condition XYZ needs today, and even if you’ve been teaching for 40 years, you may still encounter a student with an accommodation you’ve never heard of before. (That student might be me.) Supports, services, and accommodations aren’t stagnant either: some of the AAC options I use existed 40 years ago, like pens and paper, but others like Proloquo4Text, a text-based AAC application I used to give a recent presentation, are only 6 years old. The increased availability of screen readers has decreased (but not eliminated) demand for course materials in Braille, and similar technology helps many students with dyslexia.
Disabled people in academia aren’t just students. For example, I’m also a teacher. Whether or not I tell my students I’m disabled, I’m still a disabled teacher! When we talk about disability in the classroom, we tend to just think about students, but yes, teachers with disabilities exist. And we deal with a lot of discriminatory bureaucratic nonsense while trying to exist.
Our conditions and abilities can vary over time. What we can do one day may not be the same as what we can do the next day, and how disabled we “look” at any given time may not correlate well with how much we can get done at the time. When it comes to important events (like comprehensive exams) it’s best to plan and accommodate for greater support needs, even if they turn out not to have been needed.
Flexibility is a double-edged sword. Yes, we need to be able to avoid or leave inaccessible environments. No, the fact that we’re allowed to leave inaccessible environments doesn’t make the inaccessibility okay, but that sort of exception does help systems get away without making structural changes.
Even if you don't think you're talking about the disabled colleague or student you're talking to, we pay attention to how you talk about disability and accommodations. If, for example, you see someone else's varying abilities and ask if they're faking their bad days, we may wonder if you think the same thing about us!
The ways other people react to disability can mean we lose some autonomy, some privacy, or both. This includes situations when accessing our accommodations outs us as disabled. Frankly, this includes getting accommodations at all, which involves giving people some of our medical records. Universal design is a good idea, and maybe some accessibility measures can happen informally.
This isn’t everything. It couldn’t be. It just means I'm done writing articles for this site that are mainly about my being disabled in graduate school. Disability studies in education is a whole field and while I’m wrapping up this blog series, I’m not done writing about disability. I'm still disabled, so I'm still going to look for information about disability in my assistantship contract and ask my union for clarification. I still do disability-related research, which means I'm doing literature reviews (and finding gaps in the literature) in disability-related topics. I’ll still post occasionally about this topic on my personal blog and I promised AssistiveWare, the company behind one of my AAC apps, more blog posts about my perspective as an AAC user who also does AAC research. Oh, and there’s always my Academia.edu page. If you’ve found my discussions of disability in higher education interesting, there’s plenty more to be found.
[Picture of their laptop, ear defenders, and assortment of fidget objects by Alyssa]
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Professor loses sex discrimination case over her pay but vows to fight on
College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
How to make lectures more effective in helping students learn (opinion)
High school student newspaper takes a stand against elitism and boasting about college acceptance
Institutions should learn from some good examples how to support adjunct faculty (opinion)
Chapman reports on admissions scandal
How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)
Nonelite colleges can give students an excellent education and Ph.D. grads a chance to grow as teach
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!