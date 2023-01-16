My Reading List Is Too Long!

It’s hard to believe that we are already halfway through January!

1. I’ve been working on finalizing my spring course—Current Issues in Higher Education: Policy and Practice—and I’m really excited about focusing on the following big issues:

Concurrent enrollment/dual enrollment/early college

Free community college movement

Basic needs (in)security

Student loan debt/crisis/forgiveness

Student protection/support during mergers/closures

Expect to hear from me and others on these topics over the next few months here at Inside Higher Ed.

What's on my to-read list at the beginning of this week, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023?

3. I’m also digging into a fantastic stack of books on higher ed and I’ll be writing about these books in the coming weeks:

Unwelcome Guests: A History of Access to American Higher Education (2022)—Harold S. Wechsler and Steven J. Diner

Wealth, Cost, and Price in American Higher Education: A Brief History (2023)—Bruce A. Kimball with Sarah M. Iler

Breaking Ranks: How the Rankings Industry Rules Higher Education and What to Do About It (2022)—Colin Diver

It’s Not Free Speech: Race, Democracy, and the Future of Academic Freedom (2022)—Michael Bérubé and Jennifer Ruth

Unsettling the University: Confronting the Colonial Foundations of US Higher Education (2022)—Sharon Stein

4. I’m editing a piece on SAT test-optional policies for The Conversation. I hope to be able to share a link to this soon.

Mary Churchill is professor of the practice and director of the higher education administration program at Boston University, where she also serves as associate dean. She is co-author of When Colleges Close: Leading in a Time of Crisis.