The end of the fall semester often culminates in a sort of necessary chaos, both joyous and challenging—grading, reporting, playoffs, end-of-year philanthropic giving, December graduation, holiday gatherings, trustee meetings and students moving out of residence halls. Emotions run high. So much needs to be accomplished before we can all get some desperately needed rest and relaxation.

Here’s my new take on an old holiday favorite. For a bit of levity, imagine the provost and president dealing with all that’s happening right now.

The 12 Days of Finals

(Sung to the tune of “The Twelve Days of Christmas”)

On the first day of finals, my provost sent to me

A student with a late fee

On the second day of finals, my provost sent to me

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the third day of finals, my provost sent to me

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the fourth day of finals, my provost sent to me

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the fifth day of finals, my provost sent to me

Five old trustees

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the sixth day of finals, my provost sent to me

Six staff a-crying

Five old trustees

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the seventh day of finals, my provost sent to me

Seven athletes a-winning

Six staff a-crying

Five old trustees

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the eighth day of finals, my provost sent to me

Eight pipes a-bursting

Seven athletes a-winning

Six staff a-crying

Five old trustees

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the ninth day of finals, my provost sent to me

Nine budgets tanking

Eight pipes a-bursting

Seven athletes a-winning

Six staff a-crying

Five old trustees

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the tenth day of finals, my provost sent to me

Ten deans a-striving

Nine budgets tanking

Eight pipes a-bursting

Seven athletes a-winning

Six staff a-crying

Five old trustees

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

On the eleventh day of finals, my provost sent to me

Eleven adjuncts griping

Ten deans a-striving

Nine budgets tanking

Eight pipes a-bursting

Seven athletes a-winning

Six staff a-crying

Five old trustees

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And student with a late fee

On the twelfth day of finals, my provost sent to me

Twelve alumni pining

Eleven adjuncts griping

Ten deans a-striving

Nine budgets tanking

Eight pipes a-bursting

Seven athletes a-winning

Six staff a-crying

Five old trustees

Four calling moms

Three major gifts

Two branded mugs

And a student with a late fee

And a student with a late fee.