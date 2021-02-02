-
Law, Policy -- and IT?
Tracy Mitrano explores the intersection where higher education, the internet and the world meet (and sometimes collide).
Title
Surveillance Capitalism and the FCC
Quick notes.
The title is a bit misleading! It suggests that this post is about a connection. There is a little bit of one, to be sure, and more of an argument could be made for a concrete one between surveillance capitalism and the FCC. But that is not what this post is about. Simply, I want to point out two different issues.
The first is about the work of Shoshana Zuboff of Harvard Business School, who wrote a must-read piece for The New York Times this week: "The Coup We Are Not Talking About." If you have not read it, you should. It frames the issues brilliantly. If you are not familiar with the concept of surveillance capitalism that she coined, then you must read this piece. As someone who has trucked in internet policy now for 20 years, I propose that one cannot grasp the context of the issues we face in this arena without the insights that she offers.
The second note I want to strike is to put a vote of support in for President Biden’s naming of Jessica Rosenworcel as acting chair of the FCC. Excellent choice, and I hope and expect that the Biden administration will bring her name in short order to Congress for confirmation as chair. Everything about Acting Chair Rosenworcel’s record and statements is right on the mark for what must be done in telecommunications to place the United States in a better position domestically and globally. It begins with a bold plan for broadband deployment nationally. Having already addressed this issue in the “I’m Back!” from campaigning post, I won’t repeat myself. Here I am suggesting that the Biden administration steers full speed ahead with this direction and get something accomplished on a front that will make a very big difference to rural communities all across America.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
New video shows exactly what was said during heated discussion at the annual gathering of classicist
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading
Anti-Semitism is a major problem on campuses, and students must be educated about it (opinion)
At U of Maryland, building names have become more meaningful
Federal judge upholds legality of foreign student work program, but the case is not over
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Academic medical institutions address issues of vaccine hesitancy through research and outreach
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »