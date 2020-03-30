15 ways you know that you are spending too much time in Zoom:

#1 - You are using your webcam feed as a mirror when getting dressed.

#2 - You accidentally sent a snarky chat to everyone in the meeting that was intended to be a private message.

#3 - Your identity is wrapped up in your virtual background.

#4 - You have given long and detailed explanations, only to realize that your microphone has been muted the entire time you were speaking.

#5 - You are experiencing a phantom headphone feeling on your head and ears when not in Zoom meetings.

#6 - You have actually gotten fast at sharing your screen.

#7 - You have accidentally shared private e-mail messages, that definitely should not be shared, while sharing your screen.

#8 - You have finally realized, a bit too late, that private chat messages get shared when chat transcripts are exported.

#9 - You find yourself wanting to virtually raise your hand during face-to-face conversations.

#10 - You have given a good deal of thought to how you can multitask during a Zoom meeting while looking like you are paying attention.

#11 - You made the mistake of giving out your personal Zoom room link, and now your colleagues feel free to drop into your Zoom room to chat.

#12 - You now know what your co-workers' dogs and cats look and sound like.

#13 - You are practicing the technique of not filling the silence for seven seconds after asking a question on Zoom, but it still feels awkward and weird.

#14 - You have grown comfortable eating meals during Zoom meetings.

#15 - You can tell exactly what your kids are doing on their computers (streaming) by the video and audio performance of your Zoom meetings.

