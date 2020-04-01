Title
The 6 Desks of the Kim Household
Where remote learning and work occurs during COVID-19.
By
The 6 desks of the Kim household:
Desk of college sophomore (younger daughter).
Desk of college junior (friend of the younger daughter).
Desk of college senior (older daughter).
Desk of college senior (boyfriend of older daughter).
Desk of associate professor of pediatrics.
Desk of director of online programs and strategy.
